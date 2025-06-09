Here are some of your latest Hearts transfer headlines over what the Jambos could look to do this summer.

Hearts have been busy in the summer transfer window so far and they look set to continue shopping.

Backed by Jamestown Analytics, new head coach Derek McInnes has added Oisin McEntee to his squad as the latest recruit. He comes after the arrival of Alexandros Kyziridis, Elton Kabangu’s loan being made permanent and Christian Borchgrevink, but he is not set to be the last.

Wingers are on the agenda with Daniel Arzani wanted after form at Melbourne Victory, and Islam Chesnokov could possibly be on his way to Tynecastle too. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Hearts transfer news.

Striker turns a top Hearts transfer target

Portuguese forward Claudio Braga is wanted by Hearts this summer, the Evening News understands. Forward options are an area in which the club want to strengthen and it’s understood that the forward currently with Aalesund in the Norwegian second tier is a top target. Last season, he had nine goals and seven assists in 29 league games and nine games into this campaign in Scandinavia, Braga has four goal contributions, scoring three and grabbing an assist.

He joined Aaelsund from another side in Norway, Moss, where he struck double figures in consecutive seasons. Braga has been on the Hearts radar for a period of time and could be added to McInnes’ front options if all parties can come to an agreement. Hearts have Elton Kabangu and James Wilson who can play through the middle as well as Kenneth Vargas and Musa Drammeh in forward areas. Lawrence Shankland is out of contract and his future remains unresolved.

Daniel Arzani to Hearts latest

The former Celtic and Man City talent said over the weekend it was important for him to play week in, week out, at his next club. After finding his form in the A League after injury, Arzani has discussed how he’s defeated self doubt to get back to good form, as the World Cup remains in his mind. He’s with Australia for their final FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Saudi Arabia and if the Socceroos avoid defeat by five goals or more, they will qualify for the tournament.

Arzani said: “There's always been a little bit of self-doubt there, especially after the way things unfolded the last few years. But look, that's in the past. Football is a game that changes very quickly, up and down, positive, negative. I'm happy to be in the situation that I'm in now. It hasn't come by easily, nor by coincidence. I've worked really hard to be here, and it's been a slow process. I kept chipping away at it. I'm happy with where I'm at now. There's definitely moments of self-doubt, but I feel like now I've got a good base to really show what I can do and to hopefully go even further.

“It's an incredible feeling for me (possibly in a second World Cup_. It's actually a little bit more special, because for the first time, I'm involved in the qualification process as well – before, I wasn't. Being around such a good group of lads and really feeling that connection and everyone working towards one common goal is always a special feeling. You see the stuff that happens behind the scenes, the stresses and the pressures and everything involved with qualifying for a World Cup. It's such a massive deal, and it's something that I've never experienced before, personally. So it's been a real eye-opener, and one that I'm really enjoying.”