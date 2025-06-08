The most expensive Hearts XI as summer transfer season begins including Romanov era splashes and club heroes

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 8th Jun 2025, 17:33 BST

As the summer transfer window kicks off, here is the most expensive Hearts XI in terms of fee paid

Hearts have started their summer shopping early as they look to prepare for the new season.

Oisin McEntee is the latest to sign on the dotted line in the era of Jamestown Analytics, with the Jambos squad beginning to take shape. Daniel Arzani is another the club crave and other irons are in the fire as the countdown to Derek McInnes’ first competitive game in charge continues. Hearts are looking to improve on a bottom six finish in the Premiership last term.

The new season begins next month in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup and in the meantime, here is a look at Hearts ’ most expensive XI based on transfer fees...

Antti Niemi was a fan favourite at Hearts and made them a good profit on their investment when leaving for Southampton at a price reported to be around £2m at the time.

1. GK: Antti Niemi (£385k)

Antti Niemi was a fan favourite at Hearts and made them a good profit on their investment when leaving for Southampton at a price reported to be around £2m at the time. Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Spent seven years in Gorgie after starting his career at Dundee. Moved on to Celtic in 1994 who he still works for as a scout.

2. LB: Tosh McKinlay (£300k)

Spent seven years in Gorgie after starting his career at Dundee. Moved on to Celtic in 1994 who he still works for as a scout. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
All exisiting data on Hogg's move from Portsmouth to Tynecastle has it down in the quarter of a million territory when converted into pounds. In today's money. Nowadays, that's around £690k if that gives some scope into how his four Gorgie years are viewed.

3. CB: Graeme Hogg (€300k)

All exisiting data on Hogg's move from Portsmouth to Tynecastle has it down in the quarter of a million territory when converted into pounds. In today's money. Nowadays, that's around £690k if that gives some scope into how his four Gorgie years are viewed. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Spent two stints at both Rangers and Hearts, with the former moving him to Edinburgh for six figures in 1987 as a five-year stint ensued. 'Slim' returned for his second spell at Tynecastle in 1994 from Rangers and formed part of the 1998 Scottish Cup-winning team.

4. CB: Dave McPherson (£325K)

Spent two stints at both Rangers and Hearts, with the former moving him to Edinburgh for six figures in 1987 as a five-year stint ensued. 'Slim' returned for his second spell at Tynecastle in 1994 from Rangers and formed part of the 1998 Scottish Cup-winning team. | Other 3rd Party Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice