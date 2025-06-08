Hearts have started their summer shopping early as they look to prepare for the new season.
Oisin McEntee is the latest to sign on the dotted line in the era of Jamestown Analytics, with the Jambos squad beginning to take shape. Daniel Arzani is another the club crave and other irons are in the fire as the countdown to Derek McInnes’ first competitive game in charge continues. Hearts are looking to improve on a bottom six finish in the Premiership last term.
The new season begins next month in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup and in the meantime, here is a look at Hearts ’ most expensive XI based on transfer fees...
1. GK: Antti Niemi (£385k)
Antti Niemi was a fan favourite at Hearts and made them a good profit on their investment when leaving for Southampton at a price reported to be around £2m at the time. Photo: SNS Group
2. LB: Tosh McKinlay (£300k)
Spent seven years in Gorgie after starting his career at Dundee. Moved on to Celtic in 1994 who he still works for as a scout. | SNS Group
3. CB: Graeme Hogg (€300k)
All exisiting data on Hogg's move from Portsmouth to Tynecastle has it down in the quarter of a million territory when converted into pounds. In today's money. Nowadays, that's around £690k if that gives some scope into how his four Gorgie years are viewed. | SNS Group
4. CB: Dave McPherson (£325K)
Spent two stints at both Rangers and Hearts, with the former moving him to Edinburgh for six figures in 1987 as a five-year stint ensued. 'Slim' returned for his second spell at Tynecastle in 1994 from Rangers and formed part of the 1998 Scottish Cup-winning team. | Other 3rd Party Photo: SNS Group
