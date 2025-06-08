The Hearts transfer target has been speaking on his future and has named what he’ll need from wherever he goes next

Daniel Arzani has addressed his future as Hearts look to sign the Australian international.

The winger is currently on duty with the Socceroos but he is out of contract at Melbourne Victory, where has impressed. Arzani has rebuilt his stock at home after showing early promise on the international scene, prompting Manchester City to make a move, but loans like time at Celtic faltered amid injury issues.

As the Evening News recently reported, Hearts have offered the Australian international a return to British football. Having already agreed to sign Greek wide player Alexandros Kyziridis and with Kazakhstani star Islam Chesnokov possibly on the way too, the Gorgie side could make it a third winger in the door at Tynecastle this summer.

What Hearts transfer target said on future

Now 26,Arzani is preparing for pastures new and has outlined his thoughts on the future amid Hearts interest. He says that wherever he ends up, he needs to be playing regularly.

Arzani said: “I think anyone now, any of the boys looking to move or off contract, that thought process will be in their head. It's a big deal, a World Cup. It's massive. Everyone wants to be a part of it. It is going to be really competitive and we have a lot of talent coming out of Australia as well. I think it is definitely important that if I go somewhere that I'll be playing week in, week out. I'm not sure what I am doing yet, what direction I am heading in but that's definitely part of the equation."

Daniel Arzani verdict on previous European stint

The winger has held nothing back on what he thought of his first crack at European football. He said recently: “The stint that I had overseas, for me was super disappointing and felt like a massive, almost waste of time. I think what didn’t help me was that I was constantly doing these five, six-month loan deals while being signed to City – that just doesn’t work out.

“It’s too difficult to go into teams and just start performing straight off after five months and get into a starting line-up. You’re in and out and you’re not really that important to the club. So I’m hoping that if I was to make that move over, it would be on a permanent transfer, and hopefully that way I’d be given more of a chance as well.”

Former A-League star Tommy Oar recently said of the attacker: “There’s not been many young Australian players like him in the last kind of 10, 20, years, to be honest. I think he’s so exciting every time he gets the ball. I do think if you look at kind of his trajectory, and you know why there’s maybe been so many critics, I think that he’s a little bit maybe a victim of his own early success.

“Because when he broke onto the scene, he was obviously mesmerizing to watch. He was so young, got into the Socceroos, went to the World Cup, and everybody put his level so high so early, that any time he didn’t play that to that level, he was quickly criticised. I think that can be a little bit harsh, because especially over the last few months. I think that for somebody, if there was someone who’d never seen Daniel Arzani play, and you saw him play over the last few months, you’d be thinking, Who is this kid? He’s unbelievable.

“The way he takes players on is so positive. So I do empathise with him a little bit in terms of the criticism that he cops, but at the same time, I think that he’s matured a lot in recent times. This season, it was a really important season. Remember him obviously at Macarthur, things didn’t work out for him the way he would have wanted. I think that this was a really decisive season. And so far, particularly in the second half of the season, he’s kind of reminded everyone of how good he is.”