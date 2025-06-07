Here is your latest transfer news when it comes to Hearts.

Hearts have had a busy summer already and there are no signs of yet that it’s going to slow down.

The Jambos have hired a new head coach in Derek McInnes and Oisin McEntee is the latest recruit ahead of term 25/26. They will hope to be back into the top six and move closer towards third spot again, with their competitive campaign beginning next month in the Premier Sports Cup.

Signings have already been made and aided by Jamestown Analytics, there are more likely to be made with plenty of chat surrounding Hearts, with former players also possibly on the move. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Hearts.

Fan favourite leaves latest club

Michael Smith is on the hunt for a new club after leaving Yeovil Town. The now 36-year-old spent six years in Gorgie and impressed fans with his consistency, playing 203 times before a departure two years ago. He’s made 56 appearances for Yeovil and has now left the non league club down south.

He said “My time at Yeovil Town has come to an end, thanks for everything over the last 2 years, and good luck for the future” when it came to his exit.” A club statement read: “As the Glovers look ahead to the 2025/26 campaign, the club can confirm the following contract statuses. Yeovil Town would like to place on record its thanks to all departing players for their efforts and contributions during their time at Huish Park, and we wish them the very best for the future. Further updates on the squad and preparations for the new season will follow in due course.”

Hearts hand out new contract

B Team head coach Angus Beith has challenged Gregor Burn to seize his chance after signing a new one year deal. The 17-year-old made his B Team debut in the season against Gretna 2008 and went on to make 8 appearances. Burn has been a regular in David McNeil’s U18s side and adjusted well in stepping up to B Team football in the Lowland League.

Beith said: “It’s great news that Gregor has chosen to remain at the club. He was a regular for the U18s last season, barely missing a game or training session, and also got some exposure to the B Team environment. When Gregor is focused, the coaches see an excellent young full back, with lots of potential, but our challenge to Gregor is to see it more consistently, in order to realise that potential. All the coaches are looking forward to supporting and challenging Gregor to help him achieve that goal.”

Former Hearts striker leaves St Johnstone

Andy Kirk has departed his role as a coach at St Johnstone. He was brought to Perth by ex Hearts manager Craig Levein and stayed when he was sacked to work under Simo Valakari, now making his own exit following their relegation out the Premiership. Kirk was at Hearts as a striker between 1999-2004 then in multiple roles behind the scenes post-retirement, a coach and First Team Manager and Girls' Academy Manager of Hearts Women. Alex Cleland also departs St Johnstone.

A statement reads: “The club can confirm that there will be a restructuring of the football department as we look ahead to the 2025/26 season. Assistant manager Andy Kirk and first team coach Alex Cleland both depart. We thank them greatly for all of their contributions. Andy arrived at McDiarmid Park as assistant to Craig Levein in November 2023 and, during his time with us, also took on the role of interim manager. He operated with professionalism throughout, and we wish him all the very best for the future. We will provide supporters with a further update in due course.”