The Liverpool and Scotland man has been talking transfers and a Hearts star

Andy Robertson has piled praise on a Hearts talent - as he addresses his own future at Liverpool.

The 31-year-old will lead Scotland again this month in matches against Iceland and Lichtenstein. It’s a chance for boss Steve Clarke to see what he has at his disposal ahead of World Cup qualifying, with a number of young players in the squad looking to impress.

One of those is Hearts striker James Wilson, who was also named in March’s international camp and made his debut in dark blue. With Lennon Miller, Max Johnston and Hibs’ Kieran Bowie all in this current squad, Robertson knows he’s not going to be about forever, and the likes of Wilson will soon have it as their squad.

Andy Robertson on Hearts star

He said ahead of the game against Iceland: “Max Johnston has come on so much in the time since his first camp to now, he looks a hell of a lot more composed. Lennon Miller was good in march but has been excellent this week in training. Now he looks comfortable and happy. James Wilson as well, has been here a couple of times now, he keeps growing and getting better.

“Me, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, we are not going to be around forever, there will come a time where we need to hang the boots up. That’s still a bit away but then it is up to the young lads. It’ll soon be their squad and maybe in 10 years I can be watching them at a World Cup.”

Liverpool transfer latest addressed by Scotland skipper

Meanwhile, Robertson has addressed his own future with a year left on his Liverpool deal, having just won the Premier League again. There are rumours that Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez could come in as a possible replacement. He said when asked about the swirling rumours: "We're not daft, it looks as if a deal could potentially be done.

"But, until that is done, I've not even given that a second thought. I back myself, I've got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward. I've had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies, being a mainstay in the team, which I'm incredibly proud of. I'm not getting any younger, I can't change my age, but I still believe I've got a lot to give and that's what I focus on. I focus on myself - you can't focus on other people or who you're competing with.

"I still believe I have a hell of a lot to give for however many years I can keep going. My body feels good at the minute. I can't tell you how I'll feel at 33 or 34, but I can tell you, at 31, I feel excellent. I've been fit for every game, I've not missed a training session and that's not a sign of someone who is slowing down. I've got a year left at Liverpool, I'm looking forward to a switch off, I'm looking forward to a holiday and then I'll look forward to pre-season. What the future holds after that? I've not given it too much thought."