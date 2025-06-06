Signings will continue through the summer window ahead of SPFL season 2025/26

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New recruits reporting to Riccarton later this month can generally be described as ‘unknown quantities’. Elton Kabangu apart, most Hearts fans will know little about their club’s latest signings. Four deals are complete and there will be several more to come as new head coach Derek McInnes reshapes an underperforming first-team squad.

Internet searches provide a brief impression of players and there has been plenty reason for Hearts supporters to scour Youtube lately. The Edinburgh News has compiled its own dossier on the men who have committed their futures to the west side of Edinburgh. We also assessed another two of the players Hearts officials are aiming to lure to Scotland this summer:

Christian Borchgrevink

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old Valerenga captain left his former club in good spirits after baring his backside not once but three times to supporters at the end of his final appearance. His character is certain to bring colour to the Riccarton dressing room, but also leadership. A lifelong Valerenga fan, he joined the club aged nine and helped them return to Norway’s Eliteserien in 2024 by scoring the decisive goal to confirm promotion. He is an attack-minded full-back, quick and comfortable on the ball, with crossing among his best attributes. He is also comfortable stepping into midfield during attacks.

Borchgrevink spent more than four months of last season sidelined with a knee injury but returned in time to play before Valerenga’s season ended. He may take time to reach peak fitness once he arrives at Hearts, but nothing a good pre-season shouldn’t remedy. He is firmly expected to make the right-back position his own at Tynecastle next season after signing a three-year contract.

Alexandros Kyziridis

A Greek winger plucked from the relative obscurity of Slovakia’s top flight, the Niké Liga, Kyziridis offers pace, goals and assists. The 24-year-old recorded an impressive 16 goals and eight assists from 30 appearances for Slovakian side Zemplín Michalovce last season. He is now destined for Hearts after agreeing a three-year deal.

He is two-footed but tends to favour his right slightly more and is fond of a rampage in behind opposing defences. He lines up on the left flank as an inverted winger who tends to drift inside frequently. He also positions himself centrally when crosses arrive from the opposite side and displays a striker’s instinct in and around the penalty area. The challenge for Kyziridis will be the unforgiving nature of Scottish football and the little time he will get in possession. If he can cope with the physicality, he definitely has the talent to succeed.

Elton Kabangu

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one familiar face to sign so far. Kabangu’s loan from Union Saint-Gilloise was converted into a permanent transfer for a fee in the region of £250,000. He also signed for three years. He scored eight goals in the first 11 games of his loan spell but faded thereafter. A left-footed striker with good movement and the ability to score various kinds of goals, the Belgian tends to do his best work inside the penalty box.

Many fans are keen to see him line up in a 4-4-2 system and McInnes has hinted that he will use that formation, certainly at Tynecastle, next term. Kabangu is hungry to prove himself and admitted publicly that he wants to do better than he did towards the end of last season.

Oisin McEntee

The giant New York-born Irishman has been brought in to add presence to Hearts’ midfield, but that is not all he will offer. Signed from Walsall in England’s League Two, he is another who carries mental strength and character. Played in defence a number of times for Walsall but is being signed as a central midfielder under McInnes.

McEntee stands 6ft 3ins tall and is understandably good in the air. He is also technically very capable with the ball at his feet and his range of passing is varied. He can break wide to deliver crosses and carries an obvious threat from set-pieces. He is more than simply a midfield anchorman and will generally look to pass forward to initiate attacks. Signed a three-year contract and could play a big role next season.

Islam Chesnokov

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long-running saga of the Kazakhstan internationalist’s move to Edinburgh is still ongoing. Hearts want a deal with his club, Tobol Kostanay, to sign him this summer and are hoping for a conclusion soon. If successful, they will be recruiting another inverted winger who also likes a rampage past defenders, but this time a right-sided one. Chesnokov, 25, is left-footed but operates off the right flank. His playing style carries some similarities to Kyziridis in that he often roams inside onto his stronger foot.

He has four goals and two assists from 16 appearances in the Kazakhstan Premier League and has also played 13 times for his national team, scoring twice. The standard of Kazakhstan football allows creative players like Chesnokov time and space which he won’t get in Scotland. However, if he can find pockets of space and tee up his left foot, he is capable of unleashing some powerful strikes from distance.

Daniel Arzani

Hearts have put a contract offer to the Australian internationalist, who featured as a substitute for his country against Japan in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier. He is set to leave Melbourne Victory for free with his contract expiring. Age 26, he is young enough to offer sell-on potential but Hearts face competition for his signature from Europe and Asia.

Arzani is different to Kyziridis and Chesnokov in that he is more of a touchline winger - the type who like white paint on their boots from stretching the play so much. Dribbling and pace are among his best skills and he delivers a mean cross whether playing on the left or right side. He is right-footed so tends to favour that position. Can be guilty of overplaying and questionable decision-making with the ball, sometimes trying to beat one man too many. However, he possesses natural talent which could see him make more of an impact if he returns to Scotland after a previous injury-interrupted loan at Celtic.

READ MORE: Penrice and Shankland Hearts futures as English clubs circle