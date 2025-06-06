Hearts legend Craig Gordon has been rewarded for his impressive service at Tynecastle with a testimonial against former club Sunderland.

The Scotland veteran has made 330 appearances over two spells with the club and spent five years with Sunderland after joining the Black Cats in a reported £9m move during the summer of 2007. Just weeks after agreeing a new one-year deal at Tynecastle, Gordon will celebrate his lengthy service with a clash of his current and former clubs on Saturday, July 26.

He said: “Throughout my career I’ve won trophies, played at the highest level and represented my country, but what fills me with pride the most is pulling on that Hearts jersey and walking out in front of our fans. To be able to share a testimonial year with our supporters is very special to me. It’s also particularly pleasing to look forward to welcoming Sunderland to Tynecastle.

“I enjoyed some great times at the Stadium of Light and they hold a special place in my heart. I extend my thanks to everyone on my testimonial committee for all of their hard work, and the club for their support, in organising what I hope will be an enjoyable testimonial year for our magnificent supporters. Without their backing, I would not have been able to achieve what I have in my career and for that I am forever grateful.”

This will not be the first time Hearts and Sunderland have met in pre-season as their last meeting ended with 2-0 win for the Black Cats in July 2021 thanks to two goals from Celtic winger Aidan McGeady - but who started for Hearts on that day?

Ross Stewart The former Hearts goalkeeper is now with Queen of the South after leaving Tynecastle in January 2024.

Michael Smith Smith most recently been at English non-league club Yeovil Town.

John Souttar Since leaving Hearts in 2022 after six years at Tynecastle, Souttar now plays for Rangers.