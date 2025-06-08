The most expensive Hibs XI including current Easter Road pair as summer transfer window season begins

As the summer transfer window kicks off, here is the most expensive Hibs XI in terms of fee paid

Hibs are heading into the summer transfer window with Europe in mind as part of David Gray’s second season in the dugout.

The Easter Road side have started their summer shopping with midfielder Jamie McGrath and goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger signed up. There could be more business done in the weeks ahead with Nectar Triantis a target and the club will no doubt have other irons in the fire as they look to retain their place as the Premiership’s third force.

The new season begins next month in the second round of Europa League qualifying. In the meantime, here is a look at Hibs’ most expensive XI based on transfer fees...

Andy Goram was number one at Easter Road before moving to Rangers in 1991. Joined from Oldham for six figures four years earlier.

1. GK: Andy Goram (£325k)

Andy Goram was number one at Easter Road before moving to Rangers in 1991. Joined from Oldham for six figures four years earlier.

Billy Findlay also moved in the other way to Kilmarnock as Hibs made a big play to sign the defender who spent two years in Leith

2. RB: Andy Millen (£300k)

Billy Findlay also moved in the other way to Kilmarnock as Hibs made a big play to sign the defender who spent two years in Leith

The Ecuadorian burst the transfer record after his big money move in the Alex McLeish era. His two goals in his only term at Hibs before moving to Aston Villa came against Hearts.

3. CB: Ulises De La Cruz (£700K)

The Ecuadorian burst the transfer record after his big money move in the Alex McLeish era. His two goals in his only term at Hibs before moving to Aston Villa came against Hearts.

A reported fee at the time in 2000 was hefty and didn't merit much reward. Injury and competition restricted his appearances to 18 appearances, joining Rotherham United on a three-month loan in August 2001 and then moving permanently in the November for a fee worth £125k.

4. CB: Martin McIntosh (£339K)

A reported fee at the time in 2000 was hefty and didn't merit much reward. Injury and competition restricted his appearances to 18 appearances, joining Rotherham United on a three-month loan in August 2001 and then moving permanently in the November for a fee worth £125k.

