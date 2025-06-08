Hibs are heading into the summer transfer window with Europe in mind as part of David Gray’s second season in the dugout.

The Easter Road side have started their summer shopping with midfielder Jamie McGrath and goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger signed up. There could be more business done in the weeks ahead with Nectar Triantis a target and the club will no doubt have other irons in the fire as they look to retain their place as the Premiership’s third force.