Friendly or not. This was a game that Steve Clarke and his Scotland squad simply had to win following a painful 3-1 defeat by Iceland at Hampden Park just three days ago.

Clarke had come in for some intense criticism as a result after fielding a strong side on on Friday night with the Tartan Army expecting far more than the drivel they were served up at the national stadium. And those who stayed until the full-time whistle articulated their feelings clearly with a chorus of booing.

The Scots travelled to Vaduz to face small Alpine nation Liechtenstein eyeing a confidence-boosting performance and a return to winning ways as they looked to improve on a woeful record of just two wins in their last 16 friendlies.

Amid a goalkeeping injury crisis, recently departed Aberdeen shot-stopper Ross Doohan was drafted straight into the starting line-up to earn his debut cap after receiving his first senior call-up on Sunday. He was one of SIX changes made by Clarke as he reverted to a 4-4-2 formation rather than a back five in anticipation of dominating possession against lowly and predominantly part-time opposition, who lost 3-0 to Wales in their latest World Cup qualifier in Cardiff last week.

Motherwell star Lennon Miller made his first start in midfield after impressing off the bench against Iceland, with Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry forming a new centre-half pairing and Che Adams partnering George Hirst in attack. Celtic’s Anthony Ralston was also given the nod at right-back.

Only five teams in the world are ranked lower than Liechtenstein in 205th. They had only won once in their last 48 matches. And their lack of quality showed here. Scotland, a lofty 44th by comparison, and with a point to prove were in desperate need of building some positivity and momentum heading into the start of another qualifying campaign later in the year.

They got off to the best possible start after just four minutes. Andy Robertson’s corner from the right was only half cleared and broke out to debutant Miller on the edge of the box. His snapshot caused panic in the hosts’ defence and Adams found himself in the right place at the right time to drill home the rebound and end a recent barren spell in front of goal.

Adams’ strike was the first converted by a Scotland forward since Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland netted against Finland 12 months ago.

The impressive Miller then almost turned provider from another corner, but defender Jack Hendry couldn’t divert his header on target after 19 minutes.

However, the Scots did double their advantage just five minutes later and teenage sensation Miller was the architect. The lively youngster pressed high up the pitch and intercepted a slack pass out from Benjamin Buchel before teeing up Adams to reverse his second into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Miller was at the heart of everything positive about Scotland’s attacking play and he sent John McGinn clear down the left moments later. The Aston Villa skipper forced a strong save from Buchel after cutting inside from an acute angle.

Liechtenstein had touched the ball just twice in the visitors’ box during the first-half and never looked like threatening Doohan’s goal until wing-back Kenny Kindle drove forward unchallenged before flashing an effort narrowly wide of the target on the stroke of half-time.

The second half began just as the first had started - with another Scotland goal. And it was to prove a first international goal for Ipswich Town’s George Hirst. After John McGinn had rifled a shot off the post, the overlapping Ralston picked up the loose ball and his cross was flicked on by Adams into the path of the unmarked Hirst who tapped home at the back post.

The Scots were on easy street by this point and hunting down a fourth. Clarke’s men were enjoying almost 80 per cent of possession with the lively Miller continuing to pull the strings. Substitute Josh Doig - making his senior bow - also caught the eye when he was introduced for Andy Robertson just shy of the hour mark, forcing back-up Liechtenstein keeper Justin Ospelt into an excellent save from a fierce drive after 72 minutes.

The sound of bagpipes could be heard from the jovial away end, who made up the vast majority of the 4,000 crowd in attendance. Adams - chasing down a hat-trick - did so with the final kick of the ball after nodding home Tommy Conway’s cross at the front post to become the first player to achieve the feat since McGinn against San Marino in 2019.

This was a case of job done. Preparations for a tilt at a first World Cup in 28 years are over. Now the proper competitive stuff begins in September with a tricky four-team group comprising Belarus, Denmark and Greece lying in wait.

Here is how the Edinburgh Evening News rated the players at the Rheinpark Stadion, including a late cameo for Hibs striker Kieron Bowie.

1 . GK: Ross Doohan - 6/10 Enjoyed a quiet debut and kept a clean sheet. Commanded hix backline well and handling was efficient. Rarely tested. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Anthony Ralston - 6/10 Provided the cross which Adams knocked into Hirst's path for Scotland's third goal. Subbed. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Jack Hendry - 7/10 Posed a threat in the opposition box from set pieces. Unable to divert a header from a Miller corner on target. Saw another headed effort deflect wide. Headed Irving's corner over the bar in the second half. Didn't put a foot wrong. | SNS Group Photo Sales