The pundit has provided his assessment on Hearts ahead of the new season - and why it could be an exciting campaign.

Michael Stewart has a feeling Tony Bloom won’t be messing about at Hearts in pursuit of success.

The pundit has been looking ahead to a new campaign in Gorgie with Derek McInnes as head coach, backed in the transfer market by Jamestown Analytics. Brighton owner Bloom has proposed investment on the table as the club look to get back fighting for third after a bottom six Premiership finish. Former Hearts midfielder Stewart, however, reckons Bloom could be looking beyond third as part of his Tynecastle ambition.

With other teams around the league growing in strength, he senses Hearts have a big chance to make some strides up the table. So far this summer, they have already made strides to equip McInnes with new signings. Claudio Braga and Daniel Arzani are two attack-minded targets while Alexandros Kyziridis, Elton Kabangu and Christian Borchgrevink, have all signed permanent deals. Their campaign starts in the Premier Sports Cup group stage next month.

Michael Stewart provides Hearts verdict

He said on Sportsound: “It's a huge opportunity for them and one that if they can get it right, there's a real opportunity to go and make a mark because with all the turnover and the change at Ibrox as well, you just never know how things are going to play out. So, am I suggesting that Hearts are going to be able to go and compete with Rangers? No, but you would be looking from a Hearts perspective to go and get back challenging for third because this season was nowhere near good enough.

“If they're doing that and Rangers at the same time are, you know, struggling, then you might be able to get a little bit closer to second. Especially if the likes of Aberdeen and Hibs, who obviously have been up competing for third this season, if they're competitive again next year, then you've got a situation where a lot of our stronger teams, Dundee United obviously finishing fourth this year, where they're able to take points off of each other and the likes of Rangers and Celtic. It could become quite an interesting top six for next season.”

Tony Bloom verdict from Michael Stewart

He added: “To come back to that original point, if Hearts are in a position to capitalise on that, it could be interesting to see where they're able to get to. Because I would imagine, look, next season, they need to be looking to try to challenge those European spots again.

“And I would think that with that investment, Tony Bloom, he's not someone that's going to come in and mess about. I think he'll have his sights set on trying to get that gap between third and second to begin with, a lot tighter.”