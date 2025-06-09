He played with Hearts, Wolves and Scotland in his playing career and is on the move.

A Hearts and Wolves favourite has left his current coaching job - and been replaced by a former Tynecastle star.

Colin Cameron made himself a hero amongst the Gorgie support by scoring the opening goal in the 1998 Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers. He stayed at Hearts for five years between 1996-2001 before a five year stretch at Wolves, where fans grew fond of the star capped by Scotland on several occasions during time at both clubs.

The former midfielder is also a Raith Rovers legend and since hanging up his boots, has managed Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers, turning a coach at Stark’s Park since 2022. Now as the new season rolls into view under boss Barry Robson, Cameron has moved on.

Colin Cameron leaves Raith Rovers

A statement reads: “Raith Rovers can confirm that Colin Cameron has left the Club. A Rovers legend both on and off the pitch, Micky returned to Stark’s Park in October 2022 to join the backroom team as Assistant Manager. Micky’s legacy at Raith Rovers is a proud one. After progressing through the youth ranks between 1988 and 1990, he made 168 first-team appearances and scored 42 goals during a six-year spell that saw him become a firm fan favourite.

“His unforgettable hat-trick against Kilmarnock in the run to the Coca-Cola Cup triumph of 1994 remains one of the Club’s most iconic moments. Following his time in Kirkcaldy, Micky enjoyed a successful career with Hearts and Wolverhampton Wanderers, earning 28 Scotland caps, before spells at a number of clubs and a move into management with Cowdenbeath, Berwick Rangers, and Airdrieonians.

“Micky is a proud inductee of the RRFC Hall of Fame, and everyone at the club thanks him for his efforts over the past three years and wishes him all the very best in the next chapter of his coaching career.”

Former Hearts star turns ex Jambo and Wolves man’s replacement

In his place comes Andy Kirk, who has recently left St Johnstone’s coaching circle. Kirk was at Hearts as a striker between 1999-2004 then in multiple roles behind the scenes post-retirement, a coach and First Team Manager and Girls' Academy Manager of Hearts Women.

A statement reads: “Raith Rovers Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Kirk as the Club’s new Assistant Manager. As Barry Robson continues to build his squad, Andy was identified as a key figure he wanted to add to his backroom staff. The 45-year-old Northern Irishman arrives at Stark’s Park with a wealth of experience both on the pitch and in the dugout.

“Most recently, Andy was part of the coaching team at St Johnstone, where he served as assistant to Craig Levein and briefly took charge as caretaker manager. As a player, Andy enjoyed a prolific career as a forward, with over 500 senior appearances and 171 goals to his name. He began at Glentoran, where he won the Irish League title and several cup honours, before a standout spell at Heart of Midlothian, scoring consistently in the Scottish top flight and earning 11 caps for Northern Ireland.

“He also had successful stints with Boston United, Northampton Town, Yeovil Town, Dunfermline Athletic and Alloa Athletic. Transitioning into coaching, Andy developed his skills within the youth systems at Rangers and Hearts, before moving into senior management with Hearts Women and later Brechin City, leading the latter to a Highland League title. Since then, his reputation for tactical knowledge, leadership, and player development has continued to grow. Everyone at Raith Rovers wishes Andy a warm welcome to Stark’s Park and looks forward to seeing him in the dugout alongside Barry.”