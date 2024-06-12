Former Hearts talent wanted for Birmingham City transfer as Cardiff City and Wrexham declare interest
A former Hearts talent is sparking a transfer chase in the EFL - with Birmingham City now on his case.
Marc Leonard formed part of the Hearts youth academy before taking a move to Brighton in 2018. He has impressed over two loan spells at Northampton Town in League One and League Two in the EFL, and that has attracted interest.
It’s claimed by Sky Sports that Birmingham City have entered the race to sign him, with contact made with Brighton. They were relegated to League One last season but there are also Championship options for him, with Cardiff City and Oxford United also keen.
Hollywood-backed Wrexham are another team on the case. Leonard has another year left on his deal at Brighton and there is an option to extend that by a further year.
Leonard said of his move away from Hearts in 2019: "I really liked Craig Levein. He was director of football and was fantastic with all of us. We all respected him. As soon as I made the step up it was more about results and the style of play changed. I'm not sure the style suited me.
"As a midfielder, it wasn't what I wanted my game based around. I just didn't feel I was involved as much as I could have been within that style of play at Hearts. The level at Brighton is also so much higher in every age-group. Coming down, I had to improve on my physical attributes and I had to catch up with the guys who had always done it,”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.