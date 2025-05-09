He has spent this season with Barnsley after time with the likes of Hearts and Wigan.

A former Hearts and Wigan star has been offered an extended stay at English League One level.

Stephen Humphrys has been with Barnsley throughout this campaign after leaving Wigan Athletic and has impressed over his 41 outings, with nine goals. There was an option to extend the one year deal he signed last summer but as of yet, there has been no official word on whether he will stay at Oakwell beyond this summer.

As part of their end of season retained list though, it has been confirmed an extension has been offered. Humphrys proved a fan favourite at Hearts during his loan at the club in the 22/23 season, scoring five times in 25 games, including a memorable strike from range against Dundee United.

Former Hearts star offered contract

Ex-Hearts loanee Dexter Lembikisa, who was at the club last campaign from Wolves, has returned to his parent club at Molineux. A club statement reads: “Barnsley FC extends its sincere thanks to all departing players for their efforts during their time at Oakwell and wishes them every success in their future endeavours. Further updates regarding contract negotiations will be shared in due course.”

Humphrys said recently of his role at Barnsley: “I feel like my role in this team is different to any role that I've had in the past. Chances don't come as much for me as they do for DKD (Davis Keillor-Dunn). The deeper players kind of get more of the chances, but I feel like a lot of the chances come off the back of the work that I've been doing at the top of the pitch. I feel like I've become more of a provider, chance creator, kind of gap maker, if that makes sense, I've been making the runs in behind and trying to do the more selfless stuff.

“I really don't care who scores, you know, DKD is one of my best mates here so the fact that he's flying and scoring goals makes me happy, as long as we're winning games. A lot of people will be focusing on goal droughts, this, that and the other but when you win three games in a row, like we've just done, you don't even think about who scores. It's been something different for me, but I mean I’ve probably said it in a previous interview, I don't really care where I am, as long as I'm on the pitch starting.

“Last year, I was predominantly a winger, last year, I was receiving the ball, I never had anyone behind my back, and I always had the touchline at my back, so I knew I had the whole pitch in front of me, I felt like I had a lot more time, whereas now it's, hold the ball up, there's always a man coming behind you.

“I've got to compete for headers more, which I feel like I've improved on my heading and making runs in behind, which as a winger, you don't really do, so it's just adapting to that, but like I said, as long as I'm on the pitch, I really don't mind, but hopefully a few chances do start coming my way. I mean, last season, I was used to having, six, seven ,eight, shots a game sometimes, now I don't have a shot, but that's just part of the role that I'm playing at the minute. As long as we're getting positive results, I really don't mind.”