Former Hearts winger Jamie Walker's message as he joins a new club in England

EFL transfer move for ex-Tynecastle player

Former Hearts winger Jamie Walker has pledged to immerse himself in new club Grimsby Town after signing a two-year contract. The English League Two side secured Walker’s services following his release by Bradford City at the end of the season.

Now 32, Walker enjoyed three years at Bradford after leaving formative club Hearts in 2022. He helped them gain promotion to League One last season and will now continue his career in Lincolnshire. He is determined to embrace the opportunity at Grimsby.

“I’m somebody who will buy into the football club,” he told Town’s official website. “You will see me training and you will see me day-to-day - I come to new football clubs and I give it my all. I’m always all-in. I’m never half-hearted. Hopefully, with that I can bring some quality and a few goals and assists.

“I’m delighted to be here. I’m looking forward to getting on the training pitch and showing everyone what I can do. I know what the league brings and what you need to be successful at this level, so hopefully I can bring that in abundance and help the team on the pitch.”

The Grimsby head coach David Artell explained that he was attracted by Walker’s big-game experience. The player featured in cup finals and European matches with Hearts and played in crucial promotion fixtures at Bradford. “Jamie’s an experienced player and someone who’s played at big clubs and can perform on big occasions,” said Artell. “He’s a great character, I’m really looking forward to working with him and I’m hoping he can have a fruitful season on the pitch and a really big influence off it as well.”

From Scotland to England and EFL success

Walker graduated from the Riccarton youth academy to sign a professional Hearts contract in 2011. He made 240 senior appearances across two spells in maroon either side of a brief spell at Wigan Athletic. A childhood Hearts fan, he scored 54 goals in total for the club and helped them win the Scottish Championship title in both 2015 and 2021.

He made 125 appearances and claimed 32 goal contributions during three years at Bradford, becoming a popular figure with supporters there. His time at The Valley came to an end when the club decided not to renew his contract in May. However, he hopes his experience of helping achieve promotion there can now benefit Grimsby.

“Experience is a big thing from getting promoted previously at this level,” he said. “Last year at Bradford, they brought in people who had been and done it, so hopefully I can bring that here and we can have a successful season. I look back on it with great memories. Finally getting promoted to League One was a great season and the celebrations after were a great few weeks.

“Hopefully I can come here and use that experience that I have of getting promoted and get more of the same. You know it’s never an easy match when you come here. If you let Grimsby get a foothold in the game, it can become very difficult when they get the fans behind them. That’s my style of play as well and I’ll be looking to try to do that. Hopefully we can have a good season. The way the team play and the way I fit in suits me down to a tee and I was delighted to get it done.”