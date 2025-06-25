Transfer business will continue in Edinburgh as the new manager reshapes his squad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek McInnes currently finds himself wrestling with the dilemma of who should make the cut for Hearts’ 2025/26 first-team squad. The coming days will provide a fair indication as the club’s new head coach prepares to name a 28-man squad for next week’s pre-season training camp in Spain from a senior group totalling 31 at present.

Of those 31 bodies, 11 are defenders: Right-backs Christian Borchgrevink and Adam Forrester, centre-backs Lewis Neilson, Michael Steinwender, Craig Halkett, Frankie Kent, Stuart Findlay and Jamie McCart, plus left-backs Harry Milne, Stephen Kingsley and James Penrice. It is inevitable that at least two of the above will leave Tynecastle Park, either permanently or on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neilson is a prime candidate having spent the first half of last season on loan at St Johnstone. He played seven times after Hearts recalled him in January but fell out of the first-team picture after March’s 3-0 defeat at Celtic. Forrester could also find himself loaned out in time but McInnes is not ready to make final decisions just yet. He is still assessing and evaluating.

Kingsley missed training earlier this week and was limited to just 15 appearances last season due to injury. McInnes sees value in the experienced 30-year-old who can play left-back or centre-back, even though new loan signing Stuart Findlay is certain to command a starting place when fit.

“I’m just wanting to work with good players. Stephen's a player that I think has got a lot to offer,” explained McInnes. “I've got, including young Lewis Neilson, 11 defenders across the squad. It's probably one or two too many in terms of when the window closes, but you don't know every eventuality. We've already picked up one wee injury to a defender at the minute so you never know how these things go. When the League Cup games come, there are opportunities for everybody to be part of it and Stephen is one of those boys.”

The transition phase at Hearts will continue for weeks yet as McInnes and his coaching staff settle in. Time is ticking down towards the first competitive match of the new campaign against Dunfermline Athletic on 12 July in the Premier Sports Cup. Silverware is high on Hearts’ agenda 13 years since they last lifted one of Scottish football’s major trophies and McInnes is ready to embrace expectations. He is clear on what constitutes success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel there is a pressure to deliver,” he said. “I feel there has to be a sense that what we are serving up is better than what is expected. We need to meet the expectations, first and foremost. If you meet the expectations then you are normally there or thereabouts and successful. In time, you try to exceed those expectations.

“I am conscious we have come from being a bottom-six team, we have not made a cup final, we have not made Europe. We have to make sure those improvements are obvious to everyone. Hopefully that plays out in terms of silverware. How you judge success can be gauged on so many levels, whether it is more value on the pitch, more revenue, qualification for Europe.

“I am no different to supporters, real success and tangible success is silverware. It is something I am well aware is expected of us going forward. I am fully aware of what’s expected and is coming. You feel like the best manager in the world at the minute because everyone believes in what you are saying but you are not actually playing games. I am conscious that, when the real stuff starts, we have to be ready for it.”

EPL chairman Tony Bloom invests £10m in Hearts to help bring success in Edinburgh

Fresh investment was finalised on Wednesday in the form of Tony Bloom’s £9.86m agreement, which earns him a 29 per cent stake in Hearts. The Brighton and Hove Albion chairman appointed his close associate James Franks to the Tynecastle board in another change at the top level. It is all designed to return Hearts to a challenging force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am just trying to get us best prepared but I’m excited. This is exactly the type of club I wanted to work for,” said McInnes. “Every player, every manager and member of staff wants to work for a club with ambition. Clearly, with the existing board and the investment that has come in, there is a need for change and a desire to change and improve across the board. It is my job to drive that.

“I’m delighted with the facilities. Obviously, whatever club you go into, you try and make the best of what you have and you don’t want to complain too much about facilities or whatever - but we are very fortunate here. The players have a lot of support from good surfaces to good staff, the food, the support staff, everyone is there. If the players want to improve and have that desire, there is so much here to help them deliver that aim. We are very fortunate.”

READ MORE: Premiership clubs eye Hearts midfielder as a transfer target