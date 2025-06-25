Zander Clark set for Hearts No.1 chance as the club deal with goalkeeping issues

The 2025/26 SPFL season is approaching under Derek McInnes

Zander Clark and Ryan Fulton will compete to be Hearts’ first-choice goalkeeper under Derek McInnes with Craig Gordon injured. The Edinburgh club have been dealing with injuries to four keepers since the end of last season and Gordon is already ruled out of their Premier Sports Cup group games next month. Clark and Fulton are resuming full training now after their own fitness issues.

Gordon, 42, was Hearts No.1 last term but is expected to miss a number of weeks as he strives to overcome a shoulder injury which threatens to preclude him from his own testimonial against Sunderland on 26 July. He is also currently rated doubtful for the opening Premiership match of the 2025/26 campaign against Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park on 4 August.

Clark is almost fully recovered from a foot ligament problem suffered in April. Second-choice behind Gordon for almost the entire 2024/25 campaign, he returned to play in Hearts’ final league game at Kilmarnock. The injury resurfaced after 22 minutes and Fulton took his place - only for the latter to damage his groin and need several weeks to recuperate. Even fourth-choice keeper Harry Stone returned to Riccarton from a loan at Ayr United with a knock which precluded him from their last four games of the season.

Clark and Fulton will travel to Spain with Hearts this weekend along with either Stone or Liam McFarlane. Three keepers will be included in a 28-man pool for the pre-season training camp under new head coach Derek McInnes. Clark, 32, is poised to get the chance to reclaim the goalkeeping slot having been No.1 during season 2023/24 under former manager Steven Naismith.

“We’re slowly getting a bit of progress with Zander and Ryan Fulton,” explained McInnes. “Hopefully, both lads are coming to Spain with a view to training. There's no point in coming if they weren't going to train. They've had a good few days and they've had the all clear. I think they're actually going to do a bit of work today with us, which is good. So both lads will be in a place where they're available for the games in Spain. As it stands they will be available for the League Cup but if they’re not, we’ll need to react to that.”

Scotland cap set for Hearts No.1 chance as season 2025/26 kicks-off

Gordon will not make the Spain trip, leaving fellow Scotland internationalist Clark as the most experienced goalkeeper available. “Craig won't travel because he's a bit further behind. He's making slow progress,” added McInnes. “Whether that progress comes quick enough for him to be available for the opening league game, remains to be seen. He’s certainly not going to be available for the League Cup games. He has a nerve issue between his neck and forearm, they have identified what the problem is.”

Hearts begin competitive action on 12 July when Dunfermline Athletic visit Tynecastle for the opening Premier Sports Cup match. Further ties take place against Hamilton Academical on 15 July, Stirling Albion on 19 July and Dumbarton on 23 July. Hearts then play Sunderland in Gordon’s testimonial in their final pre-season test ahead of the new Premiership campaign.