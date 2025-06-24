Hearts' contingency plan with time running out on 'apologetic' Lawrence Shankland

Scotland striker has still to decide his future after his contract expired

Hearts have devised contingency plans should ongoing talks with striker Lawrence Shankland fail to result in him signing a new contract. Further discussions between the club’s head coach Derek McInnes and Shankland are taking place in an effort to resolve the out-of-contract player’s future. He has yet to decide his next move after three years at Tynecastle Park.

McInnes has spoken several times with the 29-year-old Scotland internationalist since being appointed by Hearts last month. Shankland arrived back from a break in Dubai on Monday and had some interest from English and foreign clubs, however he has yet to accept any offer. He is currently a free agent after his Tynecastle agreement expired earlier this month and is now approaching decision time on his future.

Hearts have a shortlist of alternative striker targets if Shankland decides to move on, but McInnes is not giving up. He made it clear that he wants the forward to lead the club’s attack this season with a new contract already proposed, although he cannot afford to wait around too much longer. The Riccarton first-team squad are due to fly to Spain for a week-long pre-season training camp this Saturday and McInnes is making a strong case for Shankland to join them.

“Certainly, I want him on the plane to Spain,” said the manager. “I’m also aware that Lawrence needs to do a pre-season and if he’s going to be part of us, I want him to be part of it. I want him to be part of those League Cup games [in July]. Lawrence understands and accepts that I have my work to do. He’s very apologetic but has also asked for more time and patience. It’s not like he’s just sitting back enjoying the chase, he’s also understanding of the job we have to do. Equally, he’s a player worth waiting for - but we won’t be able to wait forever.

“We’re prepared for every eventuality with Lawrence. If he comes on board with us and signs, great. That will help us no end in terms of us knowing what we’re getting. But, if he doesn’t and we can’t reach an agreement, we’ll be prepared for it. We spoke on Tuesday after he flew back into the country on Monday. He’s obviously been away doing a bit of work. I spoke to him last Friday and we agreed to do the same on Tuesday.

“Lawrence is well aware of the need for us to have clarity on the situation. He’s got to look at other offers he might have but I have to be prepared if he doesn’t sign. I don’t want to miss out on potential other targets. We might not get a like-for-like replacement - a photo-fit of Shankland - but we’re looking at options if he doesn’t sign.”

Shankland’s Hearts contract offer and other signing targets

Shankland refused two contract offers from Hearts in 2024 and the latest proposal is the club’s final offer. McInnes is eager to have the forward’s goalscoring ability available to him for the season ahead - he scored 68 goals across the last three seasons in maroon - having worked with him previously at Aberdeen. Grateful for alternative options possible through Hearts’ recruitment partner Jamestown Analytics, McInnes reiterated that the Edinburgh club cannot wait for Shankland’s answer for an indefinite amount of time.

“The good thing for me is, normally when a good player leaves a club - although he has not said he’s leaving - normally it’s such a blow. You feel sorry for yourself a bit and if Lawrence does decide to go, there will be a bit of that,” admitted the head coach. “But, with the recruitment team and Jamestown Analytics, I’m confident they’d give us good options to try to replace him.

“Number nines are so difficult to get. Not many run out of contract because clubs are so proactive in keeping their assets. We’ve tried to engage with Lawrence, make sure what’s happening now isn’t the case, but we have to deal with it over the next couple of weeks and see where it takes us. If he signs, brilliant. I think we can do so much together and he’d get so much benefit from staying. I’m bursting to work with him again. I know what he can give us and what we can give him.

“Lawrence knows there are so many positives to staying, he’s never been unhappy here. He’s waxed lyrical about how much he enjoys being here and respects the club. He’s not desperate to get away but he’s out of contract and wants to look at options - but we are not going to be here forever.”

Hearts players have been put through demanding sessions since reporting for pre-season training last Friday. McInnes and his assistants, Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald, oversaw the squad after waiting a full month to begin work in the Capital. “It’s been really good so far. I was itching to get started,” admitted McInnes. “In the first few days you give over to sports science which does my head in, if I’m honest, because we’ve been kicking our heels dying to get started.

“I was given the job on the Monday after the season finished, then everyone went on holiday. It felt like I’d scored a goal but was waiting on VAR to give me permission to celebrate. Going on holiday is important to recharge but I was so looking forward to getting in with the players.

“I’ve been really pleased with their approach. They have clearly been working ahead of their pre-season work. So they’ve coped with what we’ve given them. Now, we’re familiarising ourselves with the players. It’s about how they work, how they move, how they interact with each other. I’m constantly watching, trying to take in information.

“A lot of the boys we were aware of, but some more than others. Some players surprise you and it’s about them getting used to us as well. Pre-season is a mental fight for players, they just have to get through every day. We put a lot of strain on their bodies but their enthusiasm has been first-class. We’ll fine-tune our work when we go to Spain on Saturday.”

New signings and which Hearts players will travel to Spain

Hearts have signed six players ahead of the new campaign in the shape of Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga and Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay [on loan from Oxford United]. The Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov has also signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Tynecastle later this year.

With the senior squad totalling 31 players at present, some will be moved on. “We’re still trying to bring in a couple of players in key positions,” explained McInnes. “In certain areas, we’ve got more than enough. In defence, we look really strong and have options. We’ve got size, experience and good athleticism in those areas. I’ve made it clear I’m looking for a wide-right player, that’s no secret. Looking at the players we’ve got, it’s about who can fit into how we want to play.

“I don’t think we’ve got too much to do. I have a lot of good players in the building. It’s hard to make quick assessments in a few days. Normally a manager will say it’s a clean slate for everyone and I feel the players are facing that. They’re trying to show me they have a part to play. But decisions on a few of them will have to be accelerated clearly if I’m bringing another couple in. The squad will then be too heavy, so those conversations will be for Spain and beyond. Right now, everyone has a chance and an opportunity to be here.”

McInnes hinted that there could even be exits before the trip to Spain. “We’ve had a few enquiries about one or two on loan which might be an avenue to free up some space,” he stated. “Maybe one or two of the younger ones could have that option. I’m calm and safe in the knowledge that I have a lot of good players, but difficult conversations will take place over the next two or three weeks.”

