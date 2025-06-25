Premiership clubs eye Hearts midfielder as a transfer target

SPFL teams keen ahead of tough decisions at Riccarton for the 2025/26 season

Scottish Premiership clubs are interested in signing Hearts midfielder Macaulay Tait following his successful loan at Livingston last season. The 19-year-old helped the West Lothian club gain promotion from the Championship and captured attention from top-flight teams in the process.

The Livingston manager David Martindale remains a huge fan of Tait, who featured 23 times last season as a key member of the side which came through the play-offs to rejoin the Premiership. Livingston would like Tait back for the new season but Hearts are more likely to consider another loan than a permanent transfer at this stage.

Tait signed a new four-year contract at Tynecastle Park last year and is committed to his parent club until 2028. Derek McInnes is still assessing the first-team squad at Riccarton after his appointment last month, and Tait faces strong competition for game time from a number of senior players. Beni Baningime, Cammy Devlin, Calem Nieuwenhof, Aidan Denholm and new signing Oisin McEntee can all play in his favoured central midfield berth.

Dundee have also monitored the Riccarton youth academy graduate in recent months. It remains to be seen if the new manager at Dens Park, former Hearts captain Steven Pressley, decides to make a formal approach to sign the youngster. Another ex-Tynecastle employee, John McGlynn, is an admirer of Tait as he works to strengthen Falkirk’s squad after Premiership promotion.

Additionally, St Johnstone are aware of Tait’s impact on Livingston’s promotion push following the Perth club’s relegation to the Championship in May. The Edinburgh News understands that the player would prefer to stay in the Premiership if possible.

Tait played only twice for Hearts last season, both in European matches. He was a substitute in the opening UEFA Conference League tie against Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan as the Edinburgh club won 2-1. He then made the starting line-up for the final game of the competition’s league phase against Petrocub at Tynecastle, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Livingston made an approach to take the player on loan in January, and he quickly became a regular starter under Martindale. With a cultured left foot, composure on the ball and a wide range of passing, he brought a calmness to the middle of the pitch in West Lothian.

Transfer ins and outs at Hearts before the window closes

McInnes is facing some important decisions at Hearts as he looks to finalise his squad for the new campaign. His first-team pool currently contains 31 players and some will be moved on with more new signings expected to arrive in the coming weeks. A right winger is among the current priorities. Hearts have signed the Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov on a pre-contract agreement. He is due to arrive in November unless a transfer deal can be struck with his club, Tobol Kostanay, but McInnes still wants a right-sided attacker in this window.

“We’re still trying to bring in a couple of players in key positions,” he explained. “In certain areas, we’ve got more than enough. In defence, we look really strong and have options. We’ve got size, experience and good athleticism in those areas. I’ve made it clear I’m looking for a wide-right player, that’s no secret. Looking at the players we’ve got, it’s about who can fit into how we want to play.

“I don’t think we’ve got too much to do. I have a lot of good players in the building. It’s hard to make quick assessments in a few days. Normally a manager will say it’s a clean slate for everyone and I feel the players are facing that. They’re trying to show me they have a part to play. But decisions on a few of them will have to be accelerated clearly if I’m bringing another couple in. The squad will then be too heavy, so those conversations will be for Spain and beyond. Right now, everyone has a chance and an opportunity to be here.”

McInnes hinted at exits involving younger players. “We’ve had a few enquiries about one or two on loan which might be an avenue to free up some space,” he stated. “Maybe one or two of the younger ones could have that option. I’m calm and safe in the knowledge that I have a lot of good players, but difficult conversations will take place over the next two or three weeks.”