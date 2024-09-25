A Hibs manager has been touted as a Hearts boss option | SNS

A shock Hearts manager claim has been made about the former Hibs boss.

A former teammate of an ex-Hibs manager reckons he would see the vacant Hearts position as an opportunity.

Neil Lennon was the manager at Easter Road between 2016-2019 and was sacked by Rapid Bucharest earlier this season, but he isn’t one of the names even remotely mentioned with the vacancy in Gorgie after Steven Naismith’s sacking as head coach. Hearts are bottom of the Premiership amid an eight-game losing run.

Across his time as manager at Hibs and also Celtic, Lennon has been a divisive figure in Hearts clashes. One fan took things too far when running onto the pitch to attack him during a heated clash with the Hoops in his first managerial stint at Parkhead.

He was also struck with a coin during a stalemate Edinburgh derby after he celebrated a disallowed goal for the hosts. Most fans, however, simply didn’t take to his confrontational style as a midfielder and his transition to the dugout.

It would likely be far from a popular choice if he were to get the nod but former teammate John Hartson reckons he’d be able to separate from Hibs leanings to see Hearts as a route back to the SPFL, where he hasn’t been since leaving Celtic in 2021.

He told Go Radio: "I don't think that would bother him too much. He's quite thick skinned. I know he did really well at Hibs, he got them promoted from the Championship to the Premiership.

"Listen, I don't think the Hibs fans would like it. But at the end of the day, if Neil was to be offered the job, I don't think his excuse would be because he managed Hibs. I don't know exactly the way he would think, but I think he would see it as an opportunity to get back into the game in Scotland with a really good club. I don't think it would put him off, I'll be honest with you."