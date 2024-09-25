Murray is back in the job market - and being linked to St Johnstone

Buoyed by Celtic invite, Murray reveals surprise family link to Perth side searching for Levein replacement

Former Hibs skipper Ian Murray would jump at the chance to leap straight back into management with St Johnstone – after receiving a post-sacking pick-me-up from Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. And the ex-Rangers all-rounder, unceremoniously axed by Raith despite taking them to a second-placed finish in the Championship last season, has revealed how a strong family connection with the Saints always kept the Perth side close to his heart.

Murray was binned by Raith just one game into the current league campaign, taking a shock Sunday-morning phone call to break the news following that opening-day loss to Airdrie in early August. Having pushed Dundee United harder than anyone expected in the Championship title race just months earlier, only to lose out to Ross County in the play-off final, the former Airdrie and Dumbarton boss – who had been linked with a number of bigger jobs during his time at Stark’s Park – was left stunned by the decision.

Murray has since taken some personal time to relax and regroup. But he’s also been overwhelmed by training ground invitations from clubs on both sides of the Border, most notably Celtic – and says he’s “ready” to dive back into the game.

And, asked outright about his interest in the St Johnstone job made available by Craig Levein’s departure, former St Mirren boss Murray told the Evening News: “I think it’s a really, really good job. A really good football club.

“And not a lot of people know that my grandfather used to play for St Johnstone. So there has always been a wee link there.

“My grandfather’s name was William McRoberts, my mum’s dad. Obviously, I never saw him play, but my mum swears he was the best player in the team – but I think she might be a bit biased!

“It’s a football club I would enjoy going into. I look at where they are, and I see there is improvement to come from them, definitely. I have to say, I thought Craig was there for the long haul. I didn’t see that coming, having been at Easter Road for their game – and thinking that St Johnstone were the better team for long periods of that one. So it’s certainly not a lost cause.”

Insisting he hasn’t been soured on management by the end to his experience at Raith, Murray confirmed: “I’m looking to get back in at some point, when the time is right. You can’t dictate when that happens.

“And I’ve been very fortunate to be so well looked after by football guys, in Scotland in particular but also beyond, which means I’ve got a busy couple of weeks coming up. I’m looking to learn a bit more.

“I’m going to go into Celtic this week, hopefully, which will be great. I’ve been contacted by so many guys up here and down south, inviting me to go in and have a look at what they do.

“I also had a couple of weeks doing nothing, which was important. Just doing stuff with the family, a couple of personal trips, taking my eldest to London to see some games because he’s football daft. But I’m ready to go back in, put it that way.”

Watch out for Part 2 of our Ian Murray exclusive later, as the former Hibs and Rangers player breaks down this weekend’s challenge at Ibrox.