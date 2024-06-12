SNS Group

Gordon Strachan is in positive mood ahead of Friday’s Group A opening tie

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is optimistic about the national team’s chances of making history at Euro 2024 as they pursue a place in the knockout rounds. Never before has a Scottish team reached the second stage of a major international competition, but Strachan believes Steve Clarke and his players can achieve that goal.

The former Celtic, Middlesbrough, Southampton and Coventry City manager was in charge of his country for four and a half years between 2013 and 2017. Qualification for World Cups and European Championships eluded him and Clarke has since nurtured a new generation.

The eyes of the world will be on Scotland on Friday evening when they face host nation Germany in the opening game of Euro 2024 in Munich. Strachan is one of thousands of Scots willing the team on to make its mark before subsequent Group A matches against Switzerland and Hungary.

“It's a great group,” he said. “We are so fortunate as a nation - the fans, the manager, the coaching staff, the players, the back-up staff - we have got to play in the first game of the tournament against the hosts. The eyes of the football world are on you on that first game. Everybody's going to be watching. Is there individual talent in there? Is there somebody that can leave a mark forever in history? Opening game, in front of the German crowd, 80,000 people. It’s a wonderful occasion.

“The third, fourth and fifth games, the second and third games in the group… nobody's really bothered. There's that many games that you pick and choose but everybody watches the first game. For the players, you are the first on. You set the standard for the rest of the tournament, and you can make yourself known all over the world. It’s an opportunity to leave a mark.”

Strachan is adamant Scotland have nothing to fear from the Swiss or Hungarians. “I've watched a bit of Switzerland and Hungary and there is nothing for Scotland to be scared of there,” he added. “A good thing for Scotland is that both of those sides have recently played in the same formation as Scotland. There’s not too much to think about in terms of their approach - it's basically the same shape. Can we do a wee bit in between?

“Invariably, it'll come down to a player doing something brilliant, somebody making a mistake, or a set-play. People talk about this, that and everything, but set-plays are huge in this and Scotland have a good physical presence in attacking free-kicks and corner-kicks. If you look at the Champions League final last week, for all the talent on show, the first goal comes from a corner-kick.”

Reaching the knockout rounds would see Clarke and his squad hailed as national heroes and Strachan is confident it is possible this time. “Listen, I think we will need a bit of luck and we will need our players playing at their best. That helps. That helps you progress,” he said. “The margins are fine in international football - games can turn on an instance - and you need to be able to take advantage of the little opportunities that you’re given in games. I think Scotland can definitely qualify from the group we’re in and then you take it game by game. But you can just say that the games can get changed themselves with things like important things, set-plays. I think Scotland can definitely qualify.”