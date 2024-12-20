Foundation of Hearts reach out to fans and insist they are not hiding

The supporter-led group sent an email to members today

Foundation of Hearts contacted members today in the wake of Heart of Midlothian’s controversial European exit against Petrocub. The fan-led group, which owns the Edinburgh club on behalf of supporters, insisted they understand the depth of anger within the fanbase and do not hide from representing the wider view.

The FoH chairman Gerry Mallon sent an email to more than 8,000 members who donate money which helps to fund Hearts on a monthly basis. Mallon admitted the Conference League exit was a low, with Hearts expected to progress after leading 2-1 on the night. The final score of 2-2 eliminated them from the competition on top of the fact they sit bottom of the Premiership.

Fans turned their anger on Ann Budge, the Hearts chairwoman, and directors during the match. Players and staff also suffered a tirade of criticism while leaving the pitch at full-time. Mallon attempted to address the issue with the following message.

“Dear Owner,” he wrote. “I think we all know that being a Hearts fan brings with it the challenge of experiencing almost every emotion known to mankind. Last night demonstrated this with relentless ferocity. To have missed the opportunity to qualify for the knock-out stages of a European competition was a new low for all of us, and now, in the morning after, it’s hard to pick oneself up and look ahead.

“I do want to say a couple of things, though. First, the Foundation is here because of the supporters of this club and their commitment to its success. In that context, the FoH board does not exist in some privileged bubble but is made up of true fans, among whose aims is to reflect the views of our members to the club. I want to stress that we absolutely ‘get’ the views of FoH members right now. We totally understand the depths of feelings and you have my word that we do not hide from taking them on board to inform our own strategies and our communications with the club.

“Secondly, as far as performances on the pitch are concerned, we are - clearly - where we are. I was struck last night by the response of the team when the fans got behind them, and hard as it undoubtedly is, I do believe that to get through these times, we do have to stick with the players and give them as much backing from the stands as we can.

“We know that this is a period of transition with a new coach and a transfer window coming up, but for those 90 minutes, it’s down to the players we have right now on the pitch. And right now, if we can stay united and back them, it’s my opinion that this would be beneficial all round. Not easy, I know, but we are Hearts fans, and Hearts fans - for those 90 minutes – can unite behind the players and help to make a difference.

“Today, we are all hurting, probably angry too. Nobody is shirking away from that. I hope, though, that together we can play a positive role, back the team, and stay united to shape a more hopeful future.”