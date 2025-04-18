Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The defender’s last outing was in the UEFA Conference League against FC Copenhagen

Four months since Frankie Kent limped off in Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium, the Hearts defender is ready to resume competitive football. It’s been a long absence, compounded by his club’s Premiership struggles, but the quad muscle injury has finally subsided. Kent is fit and prepared to play from the start in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

Whatever he might lack in terms of match practice will be compensated for by adrenaline. “Yes, I think so. The importance of the game and the pressure of the game, it would do,” admitted the Englishman. “Especially for me if I am involved then yes, I do not see why not. I am experienced enough personally to deal with these sorts of games. If I was put back in then yes, I definitely feel like I am ready. Don’t get me wrong, it would be tough but I feel 100 per cent ready to be playing.

“I don’t know if it is easier but there’s no excuse for not being up for a semi-final knowing you are one win away from a final and potentially winning some silverware. Probably the game itself yes and the situation we are in, if you cannot get up for it then there’s a problem. We have to show a reaction to what has happened this season and last week but I am sure we can do that.”

Last week’s goalless draw at Motherwell consigned Hearts to a bottom-half finish in this season’s top flight. The cup is a welcome distraction and the only remaining avenue for the Edinburgh club to secure European football. For Kent, an automatic starter prior to injury, there is now strong competition for a place in central defence. Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley are fit again, Michael Steinwender and Jamie McCart have arrived, and Lewis Neilson is back from a loan at St Johnstone.

Kent intends to rise to the challenge. “That’s something you want as a player, in my opinion,” he said. “Training, especially with me coming back knowing that them two [Steinwender and McCart] have been playing, has made me concentrate and work a lot harder in terms of trying to get back into the team. In some ways, it might have helped them as well and gives the manager a decision to make and something to think about.

“Whatever happens, you deal with it. Like I said, we have a good group and whoever is left out, whoever that may be, we have had a lot of that because of the amount of bodies we have. I feel like a lot of the boys have been really supportive throughout the season when they have been left out or playing or whatever. Now is the time to come together as a squad and show what a good team we are - get behind each other and support each other whoever is playing.”

Motherwell anger, Aberdeen chance and a UEFA incentive for Hearts

No-one at Hearts missed the anger from fans at Fir Park last week, which only heightens the need for a result at Hampden Park against Aberdeen. “Like I said, the pressure is on,” acknowledged Kent. “We know what is expected. It is definitely a big game to be a part of. We know how much it means to the fans and everyone in the club to hopefully try and get to a final. Without repeating myself, it’s the same sort of thing – we know what the job we need to do. It is hard to deal with but we also know the expectation of the fans and what we need to do. We need to go and show it.”

The Scottish Cup winners get a Europa League play-off place this August, which carries a parachute into the league phase of the Conference League in the event of defeat. It is a reward worth upwards of £5m financially, not to mention prestige. The incentive for both Hearts and Aberdeen is clear.

“Yes, big time,” said Kent. “We spoke about it all week, what this competition could entail at the end of it if we get the right results and everything goes our way. It’s something we want to be doing. It’s where the club wants to be, at the European stage. Obviously we now have to do it the hard way in terms of doing it in the cup but yes, it is where we want to be.”

