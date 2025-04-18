Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Islam Chesnokov is close to moving to the Scottish Premiership

Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov is set to join Hearts on a pre-contract agreement, the Edinburgh News can reveal. The Tynecastle club are close to agreeing a deal for the 25-year-old to move to Scotland from the Kazakhstan Premier League side Tobol Kostanay. It is understood documents are ready to be processed within the next month.

Hearts moved to sign Chesnokov in January but could not agree a transfer deal with Tobol. They opted to wait and get the player on a pre-contract agreement and are now close to bringing an end to this long-running transfer saga. Regarded as one of the most talented players in Kazakhstan, Chesnokov is keen to further his career in the United Kingdom. His Tobol contract is due to expire on 31 October and he is destined to leave his homeland.

A number of European clubs monitored the player and held talks with his representatives following his rise to prominence and international progress. Hearts are offering a long-term contract and regular first-team football after identifying Chesnokov through their partnership with the sports recruitment firm, Jamestown Analytics. Provided the pre-contract is confirmed, it would open the door for a quick-fire transfer deal to bring the player to Edinburgh this summer.

A left-footed wide man who favours the right flank, Chesnokov can also operate on the left or through the middle. He holds 13 caps and has scored two goals for Kazakhstan to date. Since joining Tobol in 2023, he has scored 20 goals in 68 appearances and claimed 11 assists. His attacking instincts and pace are commodities badly needed at Tynecastle Park for season 2025/26.

Chesnokov’s agent says he is an ideal footballer for the SPFL amid interest from Scotland

The player’s representative, Yaroslav Zvarych, spoke to the Edinburgh News in January as negotations with Hearts emerged. “There is interest from Hearts. We are currently in the process of deciding many things because we have a lot of offers,” he said. “Islam is one of the most talented players in Kazakhstan and we are working on the next step with the transfer window open. We are currently in the stage of negotiations over the offer from Hearts. They are interested and we do speak with them. We are moving forward with them already.

“Islam is a very interesting player who is extremely talented. He has a powerful left foot, a powerful shot and he does a big volume of work. He would be very suitable for Scottish football. He is very technical and he has established himself as one of the best players in Kazakhstan. He is a right-winger, more of an inverted winger who likes to go into the middle.”

Hungarian club Kisvárda and Turkish side Kasımpaşa also monitored Chesnokov, but Hearts are now closing in on his signature. They have already secured a new right-back for next season in the shape of 25-year-old Norwegian Christian Borchgrevink, who also agreed a pre-contract deal to move to Tynecastle from Valerenga. His arrival alongside Chesnokov’s would give an entirely new look to the right side of the Hearts team.

Other areas of the side are due to be addressed once the transfer window opens as business begins to intensify. Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay revealed this week that supporters can expect “significant change” over the summer.

