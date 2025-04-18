Hearts to appoint a new specialist coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tynecastle board have sanctioned an additional member of staff at Riccarton

Hearts will appoint a new specialist coach this summer as part of an extensive recruitment drive. The club’s playing squad is to undergo significant change in an effort to improve performance and results, plus there will be another coach added to the staff at Riccarton.

The Tynecastle board have sanctioned proposals for a new set-piece expert to join the management team. In a move favoured by a number of other top clubs in modern-day football, Hearts intend to hire a coach who specialises in set-plays to improve how they handle corners, free-kicks and throw-ins in both defensive and attacking situations.

The new arrival should be in place in time for next season as part of a busy summer for the club. A number of players are expected to leave, including captain Lawrence Shankland and winger Barrie McKay. Several fresh signings will arrive to join the Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink. He has agreed a pre-contract move to swap Valarenga for Edinburgh in June.

The current Hearts management team comprises head coach Neil Critchley, assistant Mike Garrity, first-team coach Liam Fox and goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher. They are joined by sports scientist Mike Williams, plus physios Craig Maitland and Claire Rankin. The new set-piece coach will work closely with the technical coaching staff to improve how Hearts perform.

Tynecastle supporters are angry at their team’s failure to reach the Premiership’s top six this season. Last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Motherwell saw Hearts drop from sixth to seventh as the league splits in two, with St Mirren earning the final spot in the top half.

Aberdeen cup semi is Hearts’ biggest game of the season after Premiership failure

This weekend sees Critchley and his team enter the biggest game of their season against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. More than 20,000 Hearts fans will be in attendance in Glasgow hoping to see the side reach the final against either Celtic or St Johnstone.

“For me, it's obviously just the next game, but we understand the importance of the game,” said Critchley. “We've had to work extremely hard to be in this position. We've earned the right to be here. We've had to overcome some difficult moments in this competition against tough opponents to be here. So we need to embrace this challenge. We're in a semi-final of the national cup and it's a great occasion - one we're really obviously looking forward to and we know what's in front of us.

“We owe it to everyone. We owe it to ourselves. I can only speak since I've been here and I see a group that's improved. I won't let a disappointment or one performance get in the way of how I feel about the group and where we're moving and the direction that we're moving in. I have to keep a sense of perspective on things, which obviously in this industry with the emotion and the passion, I get it. I have to look beyond the here and now, but never take my eye off the next game, which is obviously a hugely important one for us.

“At some point you've got to have evidence, if you like, of what you're working on and the things that you try to implement within the group. That has to be shown on the pitch. That's the game that we play. We have to go and show it. There's no point talking about it. Actions speak louder than words, but that's true. On Saturday we have to go and deliver a performance that gives us the best chance of winning the game.”