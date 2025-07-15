Tynecastle defender is motivated for season 2025/26

Entering the final year of his Hearts contract, Frankie Kent remains one of the most focused individuals at Tynecastle Park. The giant Englishman knows the value of high-level performance with a new management team to impress as season 2025/26 begins. Nothing will be allowed to distract him.

Whilst in the background there are murmurs about his future, and whether Hearts might consider selling him rather than risk losing him for free next year, Kent is unfazed. His mind is occupied only by on-field matters. He arrived in Edinburgh two years ago and has proven himself one of Hearts’ best centre-backs, hence his starting place for Saturday’s 4-1 Premier Sports Cup opening win against Dunfermline as the Derek McInnes era got underway.

After a 4-1 win and comfortable defensive display, Kent is eager to build momentum. Speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News, the 29-year-old stressed he is happy at Tynecastle and has no plans to leave. “There's nothing, I'm just focusing on playing and making sure I'm in the team, in all honesty,” he said. “I worked really hard over the summer to come back in good shape after my [quad] injury last year.

“I'm just making sure my body is right, so hopefully I can stay fit. I feel like I've had a good pre-season so it's about me looking after myself and making sure I'm in the best position to play under this manager. It's a fresh start, there are a lot of new players, new coaches and a new manager. Hopefully there's an exciting season ahead for us all.”

This is a new situation for Kent with his Hearts agreement running its final year. “It's the first time in my career that I'm going into that,” he admitted. “It's something to keep an eye on, but the most important thing is trying to stay fit. I've done that for 95 per cent of my career, I just had a blip last season. Now I want a run of games to put a good season together.

“At my first club when I was a kid [Colchester United], I was in the last year of my deal but I moved on. It was the same at Peterborough. I had a good four years there and then I moved just before the last year of my deal [to Hearts]. I'll wait and see what happens but I'm well happy here and just focusing on playing.”

Finding himself in the team for McInnes’ first competitive game signalled that Kent is still a valued member of the new-look Hearts squad. The importance of claiming a starting berth cannot be overlooked as players jostle for position. “That's it, and it's the same for anyone,” said the defender. “I don't think anyone is guaranteed to play with the squad that we've got. There is quality and a lot of numbers in the squad, so when you do play you know you have to be on it and try to play our best.

Premier Sports Cup and Premiership focus for Hearts in season 2025/26

“I thought we were decent for the first half-hour on Saturday and then we probably took our foot off it a little bit. That allowed Dunfermline to grow in confidence and get a few passes, although nothing was really hurting us. Then they get a goal out of a bit of sloppiness from us.

“We are the scalp that they wanted to take, which is fair enough, but it was a case of staying patient. They started to get into it a bit and their fans got behind them because they have a great support. That gave them confidence but I felt it was always going to play out the way it did.

“We had fresh legs coming on and all the subs did really well. I felt it was just a matter of time till we opened them up, got the chances and the goals to win the game. In general, it felt like a pre-season game. It was a little bit slow and the heat was a factor. Scoring four goals and winning the game was the most important thing, so we take the positives out of it.”

The lack of European football in Gorgie this season could not be described as a positive. However, Hearts know there are certain advantages to the situation after finishing seventh in last season’s William Hill Premiership. Without continental competition, they are clear to focus on domestic issues. That means Premier Sports Cup just now and then league games starting next month.

“The gaffer has stressed that quite a lot,” explained Kent. “We want to do well in the Premier Sports Cup. It's a chance to win a trophy so we have to put our best foot forward. Then it's the league and then the Scottish Cup, so this is a good chance to really try to do something this season. Last season, Europe was a good distraction at some points but then it probably had a detrimental effect in the league because of the amount of games and the constant turnover. This year is something to look forward to.”

