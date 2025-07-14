Two Hearts signings poised for debuts in the Premier Sports Cup

Hamilton game likely to see Derek McInnes tweak his team

A very different atmosphere awaits Hearts when they face Hamilton Academical at Broadwood on Tuesday. They opened the Premier Sports Cup against Dunfermline at Tynecastle on Saturday amid searing heat and more than 10,000 expectant home fans. Accies’ temporary home is an 8,000-capacity venue and there will still be a fair-sized travelling support, but the environment will be notably less intense than Gorgie at the weekend.

Head coach Derek McInnes is likely to tweak his team following the 4-1 victory over Dunfermline, and perhaps promote one or two players from the substitutes’ bench to the starting line-up. For Premiership side Hearts, League One Hamilton should not be an insurmountable hurdle but League Cup group matches often spring surprises, so complacency can’t be tolerated.

Portuguese forward Claudio Braga and Irishman Oisin McEntee were the two new signings selected to face Dunfermline. Another three were on the bench in the shape of right-back Christian Borchgrevink, winger Alexandros Kyziridis and striker Elton Kabangu. Only Kyziridis did not take to the field during the 90 minutes. Centre-back Stuart Findlay was suspended but is available for Tuesday night.

Findlay and Kyziridis are both expected to make their Hearts debuts against Hamilton, either from the start or off the bench. The Greek had a minor knock last week and was not risked on Saturday but his direct approach with pace, dribbling and shooting is likely to find favour with fans. He favours the left flank and frequently cuts inside with a penchant for long-range shots.

Findlay, meanwhile, is a tried and trusted lieutenant of McInnes’ from their time at Kilmarnock and will become a regular in the Tynecastle defence this season. A Scotland internationalist, his leadership, pace and aggression should also see him become a popular figure in the west of Edinburgh.

Other than Findlay and Kabangu, all of Hearts’ new recruits will need time to adapt to Scottish football. That includes two more incoming players, Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota and Burkinabe forward Pierre Landry Kabore. Braga admitted he is still adjusting after Saturday’s outing wide on the left of a four-man midfield. He is keen to learn from McInnes. “It was hard, but it was good. It was physical but that’s what I was expecting. The atmosphere was good. I need to live with the physical side of it,” he said.

“The coach asked me to be like a left number 10. When the ball was on the other side I had to come inside more like a third midfielder. I tried to do that as best I could. I feel it can be a big season. I feel like we’ve got most of the physical part. We had a lot of hard training while we were away. We came here more prepared for the physical side than tactical, but we’re getting there. This is just the beginning, first game, first test. A lot of people are still getting to know each other. I feel like things can be really good.

“After we scored [through James Wilson] we lost our way a bit. In the locker room we got the message that we’d done that and that we had to get the focus back on our strong start. I felt we tried to do that and we did it better in the second half a bit later. When we did, we got two penalties and scored the goals. The win was the most important thing.

“Everybody is helping me settle. It’s a great group. I’m not just saying that for you guys! It is a great group and I’ve settled really fast. Everybody speaks English and that makes it easier. Not one person specific, everybody’s been really good with me. I’d heard a lot of bad things about the weather here, so I was not prepared for what we got for the game. But I’m not complaining.”

Portugal and Norway different to Scotland as Braga gets used SPFL football

The intense heat over the weekend has subsided, although more hot temperatures are expected across Scotland later this week. It is very different from Norway, where Braga played with second-tier side Aalesunds before joining Hearts. He is enjoying the step up and the extra demands.

“This is a very good quality squad. I need to work a lot,” he acknowledged. “I’ve come to a new environment, a new level. I just need to step in and keep up the level. When I gain in confidence and I can play at the right level, then I feel I can do it. I was expecting the physical side of it. It’s always different when you face that kind of football. I think Dunfermline were hard but now I’m in the Scottish league I need to adapt to the type of football I’ll be playing here. They were hard, but I think a bit more gym work and I’ll be better.

“Tynecastle was amazing. For the warm-up, it was really good. Just when I came out for the start of the game it was great. It’s probably the time I’ve played in front of the most people. The heart-rate was raised a little bit! It was exciting. Now I need to get used to it and hopefully we’ll have a full crowd all the time. I played in the third league in Portugal. In Norway, there could be 10,000 people in the stadium, but not always. The supporters are so close to the players here. The environment is different, but I thought Tynecastle was great.”

McInnes is assessing both new signings and exisiting mainstays as he settles into competitive action with Hearts. Braga believes his new manager can teach him plenty. “I’m happy, he’s a great guy. Again I’m not just saying this for you,” he laughed. “He is a very nice guy and he can tell the message in a good way. You get the message in the right way. For now, he’s been great and I’m really happy to start the game on Saturday. Hopefully I can start way more and work with him, grow up as a player and get to know a bit more how I should adapt to Scottish football. He has been in Scottish football a long time. I can learn a lot.”

The Portuguse forward already understands what is expected at his new club. “I hope we get way better than last year. The top six should be at least the goal but, to be honest, I hope we achieve way more than that. Not just stop with this League Cup, keep winning and get as far as we can in the championship.”

He has also noticed the ability and maturity of 18-year-old colleague James Wilson. “It’s crazy how mature he is for his age,” said Braga. “He’s a great boy, also. He’s achieved a lot for his age. He has played for the Scotland national team and is still a great, humble guy. So that makes him better than if he was arrogant or something like that. At 18, if you achieve that much you can kind of do that. But he’s a humble guy and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

