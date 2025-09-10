English defender may need an operation but his injury does not look serious

Frankie Kent should be back in action for Hearts next month after scan results on his injured knee. The Englishman may need surgery to tidy up the problem and is due to see a specialist. However, Riccarton management are encouraged by the outcome of the scan.

Hearts feared Kent might have damaged his knee more seriously, but medical images have confirmed a cartilage issue. It is hoped that will be a relatively straightforward matter to cure and that the player could be back in maroon as early as mid-October.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes explained the latest update on Kent to the Edinburgh News. “It’s cartilage so he will probably get an operation in the next few days to clean it up,” he said. “Best-case scenario, we are probably talking about four weeks. That was our hope, that it was cartilage.

“He is going to see a specialist tonight and if the specialist decides to go in and trim that off then he will only miss a few weeks. He will probably miss the next two or three games but overall it’s the best news we could realistically have expected.”

Kent suffered the injury during a training session at Riccarton on Monday. He left the facility in a protective boot as Hearts medical staff put precautions in place. There were concerns that he could be absent for a much longer period, so the scan results will be welcomed by club and fans alike.

Kent has been a regular in central defence this season under McInnes and is a popular figure with the club’s supporters. His injury is one of two McInnes is dealing with ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match with Rangers at Ibrox. The other is record signing Eduardo Ageu, who has a hamstring issue and is expected to be out until next month.

Hearts prepare for Rangers without Brazilian signing

“Ageu, our new signing, he's got a bit of a hamstring issue going on,” confirmed McInnes on Tuesday. “He’ll miss game on Saturday, but he might miss the next two or three games. On Monday he trained and halfway through the session he said he felt a bit of tightness so we took him out of it. He then saw the medical team, did all his strength tests, was absolutely fine.

“He wanted to train Tuesday but he only got about 10 or 15 minutes into it and said he was aware of something tight again. With a free week, we didn't want to take any chances. Instead of putting that extra bit of work into him, we were unable to. We decided to scan him just to see what we were dealing with. It's not ideal, but we need to live with it.

“The only positive is that the games are a bit spread out over the next few weeks. I think he'll miss the next two anyway and then we'll wait and see for the Hibs game.”

