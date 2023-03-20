News you can trust since 1873
Fresh outcome in where Hearts and Hibs are predicted to finish in Scottish Premiership compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & St. Mirren

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:45 GMT

It was a disappointing weekend in Edinburgh as both Hearts and Hibs were beaten in the Scottish Premiership. Hibs’ defeat to Celtic has seen them slip down to fifth place, while Aberdeen now sit only four points behind Hearts after their 3-0 thrashing at the Pittodrie Stadium.

Meanwhile, Celtic look set to secure their 53rd title as they sit nine points ahead of Rangers, despite their rivals brilliant run of 10 consecutive league victories. Elsewhere, Dundee United, Ross County and Kilmarnock face a huge uphill battle to stay up after a poor campaign all round.

Here is where Hearts and Hibs are predicted to finish this season, according to FiveThirtyEight...

Relegation: 60%

1. Dundee United - 32 pts (-28 GD)

Relegation: 60%

Relegation: 47%

2. Kilmarnock - 34 pts (-33 GD)

Relegation: 47%

Relegation: 39%

3. Ross County - 34 pts (-22 GD)

Relegation: 39%

Relegation: 3%

4. Motherwell - 42 pts (-9 GD)

Relegation: 3%

