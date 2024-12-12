A round-up of key headlines from Hearts and Hibs

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts boss Neil Critchley has his team in Demark to go up against FC Copenhagen in a Conference League showdown.

The Jambos need three points from their final two league phase matches to guarantee a place in the play-off round of this year’s tournament after a commendable start. They have picked up two wins and two defeats from their opening four matches. Copenhagen are one point behind Hearts after four games but have been described by Critchley as the strongest team they have faced in the competition so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the capital, Hibs are gearing up for a crucial home clash against fellow strugglers Ross County, who only avoided relegation last season via the play-offs. Ahead of a crucial weekend of action for both teams we round up the latest headlines from around the capital.

Hearts star described as best in his position

Former Hearts star Andy Halliday has claimed Craig Halkett is now the best option in his position for Jambos boss Critchley. The experienced defender hasn’t had a lot of football after serious injuries but was called upon in emergency against Aberdeen when both Stephen Kingsley and Frankie Kent went off injured.

The 29-year-old picked up the Man of the Match award for his efforts and went on to produce another excellent display against Dundee at the weekend as the Jambos picked up a well deserved 2-0 victory. Halliday believes Halkett simply has to keep his place at the moment due to his excellent form.

He explained,via Open Goal: “I’ve said for months, you’ll find it in a past podcast. For me, when fit, Craig Halkett is Hearts’ best centre half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he is better than Kent, he went on: “I think he’s their best centre half, aye. I’ve said it for a long time. But again, obviously he had two bad injuries. The second one was his knee so he was out for a long time.

“I just expected, at the start of the season when Hearts didn’t start so well, Halks to get back in a lot sooner than he did. Kye Rowles, who has done well, made a couple of mistakes for goals. But sometimes that’s what you need as a player, somebody to come off injured to get your chance again.”

Heart travel to Copenhagen before returning to domestic action over the weekend in a key league game against Kilmarnock.

Ross County handed double injury boost

Ross County boss Don Cowie has confirmed the return of Kacper Lopata and on loan Hearts man Aidan Denholm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre back Lopata has made 11 appearances this term since arriving on loan from Barnsley while youngster Denholm has made a solid impression in his 13 outings so far.

Cowie told reporters: "Both of them were back in training on Tuesday. If they come through the remaining days they'll be in the reckoning for Hibs.

"Kacper's been a huge influence since he came in this summer, while Aidan can play in a number of positions and is the life and soul of the club."