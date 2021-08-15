Frustrated Hearts fans react to 'most flattering result' with 3-2 defeat to Celtic

Ange Postecoglou’s side took a 2-0 half-time lead before the visitors rallied after the interval, but if it wasn't for Craig Gordon and wasteful finishing, the game would likely have been out of sight.

@heartsstats: “Much better second half. Baningime continues to look like a great signing, that was Gino's best performance this season and good to see McEneff on the score sheet. Not dissimilar to the cup final, only started playing at 2-0 down.2

@stewartmck_92: “Too much respect for Celtic first 45. Ginnelly the difference for hearts 2nd half”

@jase_law: “Usual from Hearts, Every time in Glasgow. Should have went for it in first half and would have been different.”

@ThisMyStoryPod: “That was shocking. So predictable. The plan was to surrender possession to a side that have blown teams away with their speed, movement and passing.”

@m1ckyg37: “For once it’s not a case that I’m not surprised. I’m actually disappointed we didn’t give them more of a game and look at the score line.”

@adamtkendo: “Don’t chuck out the whole “first defeat of the season” patter. First half was as bad a Hearts performance as I can ever recall. Shambles!”

@SWhyte1874: “That scoreline flatters us massively. Better in the 2nd half but the damage was already done with the woeful 1st half.”

@NJJarvie: “The most flattering result you’ll ever see.”

@LewMcc1874: “Tell you what shocking first half but if we played the way we did second half all game and started Gino that’s a totally different scoreline”

@donmcgrats: “That's the worst first half I've ever seen from a Hearts side - unbelievably negative. Second half shows what we can do when we actually have a go. Hopefully lessons learned for future games in Glasgow.”

@JamboFanTV: “Hearts winning the league - probably not. Fans expect a good cup run and the possibility of lifting a cup or two. I feel the club just wants not to go down this season.”