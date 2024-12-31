Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Ross County left the club 11th in the Premiership

The Global Energy Stadium’s away dressing room was as lively as the name suggests on Sunday as Hearts players engaged in an impassioned exchange of views. A late collapse against Ross County converted their 2-0 lead on 97 minutes into a 2-2 draw, leaving visiting players and coaches visibly upset on the pitch.

Frank opinions were aired back inside as a heated inquest took place over why the hosts were allowed back into a game which should have been dead and buried. A win would have lifted Hearts out of the Scottish Premiership’s relegation zone, but instead they remain 11th. The suspicion is they became complacent leading 2-0 through James Wilson’s goals with only moments remaining.

“Yeah, I think that might have been a bit of the problem as well - a bit complacent going into that last five minutes,” admitted midfielder Jorge Grant. “Obviously, the dressing room is a pretty tough place after that. A lot of stern words have been said between the boys. So, I think we just need to stick together and keep going and keep pushing. You can take the 95 minutes before that and try and take confidence from that - but also learn from the last five.

“I think we're all men, we're all adults and we can say things to better each other. That has to happen for us to get better. As long as we keep doing that and we're doing it in the right way and to back each other up and help each other, then it’s a good thing.”

Neil Critchley, the Hearts head coach, acknowledged the anger within the camp. “Yes, without a doubt. The players are rightly angry with what's happened, and so am I. We all are,” he said. “The biggest disappointment is when you're in the position that we're in. The supporters travelled in fantastic numbers and get behind the team and you want to send them home happy. We deserved that and we've not done it for two unexplainable minutes.”

Two classy finishes from 17-year-old Wilson seemed to have secured victory for the visitors in Dingwall. Josh Nisbet scrambled County’s first goal in the seventh minute of added time. Within 90 seconds, Jordan White equalised after Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon failed to collect a long ball into the penalty area.

Grant revealed that he was eager to play well and earn a win to help atone for his red card against Aberdeen at Pittodrie back in October. He was sent off for a second booking on 75 minutes that day with the score at 2-2. Aberdeen capitalised on the numerical advantage with a late Ante Palaversa goal to win 3-2. That was the last time Grant started a match, with Liam Fox in temporary charge of Hearts at the time. Sunday was the first time Critchley had named him in a team.

“That's my first start under the gaffer, my first start since Aberdeen,” he recalled. “I kind of had it in the back of my mind of letting the lads down in that game, so I came in with a strong mentality on Sunday wanting to do well and help the team. I felt I'd done all right on a dodgy pitch and tough conditions. I just tried to help the team as much as I could. Because I haven't had the opportunity to start [since Pittodrie], then it's lingered on a little bit longer in my mind. So, when I knew I was going to get the opportunity, then I wanted to do as well as I could.”

Grant’s performance was one of Hearts’ positives, with Liam Boyce also impressing on his first start under Critchley. Both gave the manager decisions to make for Thursday’s crucial Premiership match against Motherwell at Tynecastle Park. “Yes, I thought they played well and that's credit to both of them,” said Critchley. “They've both been out of the picture a little bit and it's not been an easy situation for them

“Like I say to other players, you have to keep training well, be patient and keep working hard because you might get an opportunity. I thought both of them showed their experience in moments, and Boyce led the line brilliantly well. He nearly scored, which would have been nice for him back up there. I thought he led the line brilliantly well with James. And Grant, in certain moments, even though it was difficult in this game, he showed his quality and composure. It was nice for them to get on the pitch and play how they did.”

