There’s been good news provided on the former Hearts, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Scotland manager

Former Hearts boss George Burley has responded in positive fashion to cancer treatment and has been given the all clear according to a former player.

It was revealed that the 68-year-old was undergoing treatment for cancer via a statement issued by Ipswich Town last year. He was back at Portman Road as a guest of the Tractor Boys at their latest Premier League fixture with Brentford on Saturday. Club ambassador Simon Milton has shared the positive news following his treatment.

Milton, who played for Ipswich Town during Burley’s duration as manager between 1994-2002, revealed the reception he got from fans at the club.

He said on social media: “My special guest at the game today was the brilliant George Burley. He’s had the all-clear from his recent cancer operation and treatment. The reception he received in our corporate areas today was magnificent. A brilliant reminder of how life is more important than football. Brilliant support again from our fans before, during and after the game.”

Burley is still a popular figure at Hearts despite managing just 12 games in 2005. He was sacked by then-owner Vladimir Romanov despite having the team at the top of the Scottish Premier League following an unbeaten start to the season.

Speaking to the BBC in November, Burley said: "It was a big shock but my family behind me have been immense - they've supported me and kept me good and very positive. It is scary, but that's life and there's always somebody worse off than yourself. I've always been fairly positive. I had a really bad injury when I was a player and got told in May 1981 that I would never play football again. I managed to get to the World Cup finals in '82.

He said at the time of his diagnosis: “After feeling unwell earlier this year, I have recently received a diagnosis and I am taking positive action to fight the disease. It has been a difficult time, but I am feeling much brighter now. In fact, I am able to get to matches at Portman Road and I am enjoying watching the team playing back in the Premier League.”

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna said: “This club has had some brilliant managers and George is right up there as one of the very best. It has been a pleasure to get to know George since I arrived at Ipswich. He is a positive and optimistic character, and I know he will also take that attitude into the battle he now faces.

Chairman Mark Ashton added: “Our thoughts are with George, his wife Jill and their family. It’s always great to see him here in the directors’ box on a matchday and we will do everything we can to support one of our all-time greats, uniquely as both player and Manager.”