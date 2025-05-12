The Kilmarnock manager is in the frame to become Hearts’ next boss.

Michael Stewart as Hearts look to appoint Derek McInnes as their next manager.

Tynecastle chiefs have made contact with Kilmarnock regarding the former Aberdeen boss. He is set to be the successor to Neil Critchley, who was sacked as head coach after six months, the club finishing in the Premiership’s bottom six this campaign with Steven Naismith also sacked earlier this campaign.

Liam Fox has been the interim head coach for wins against Ross County and Motherwell. Former midfielder Stewart has been looking over the situation and amid the club’s use of Jamestown Analytics in areas like recruitment, can see clearly why his ex club want McInnes. That said, he sees four things needing clarity.

Michael Stewart on Hearts hiring Derek McInnes

Stewart said on Sportscene: “I think it would be a big blow for Kilmarnock if it were to happen. There's obviously a lot to transpire before that would be the case. It's not been the best of seasons for Kilmarnock as a whole, but you hear Derek making the case and making the point there that when it's come to the crunch at the end of the campaign they've turned up and they've got the victories that they've needed.

“Yes, there is a lot of mitigation. They've been missing some key players this season. When you compare it to the last, Kilmarnock, not a massive squad. If they're going to compete in the top six, they need all their top players. Ultimately, it's not been the campaign that they would have hoped for, but they have managed to get the three points and just solidify their position away from the relegation threat.

“There's a lot of things going around the club at Hearts at the moment that would need to be clarified for a manager like Derek McInnes to go and take the job. It's not just a straightforward, yes, I want to go to Tynecastle. There are a lot of things, Tony Bloom's involvement, the board, who's making decisions, who brings players in. There's a lot of ambiguity that surrounds Hearts. Like Liam Fox has brought the club on the park, clarity and simplifying things. Hearts as a board and a club need to do that off the park as well.”

Lawrence Shankland contract situation

With another double added to his tally at the weekend, Lawrence Shankland’s future is something that will come to the forefront early for the new manager, with his deal expiring this summer. Stewart believes McInnes would want to keep the forward around in Gorgie.

He said: “Whoever the next Hearts manager is, I would think they would be looking to keep a guy that is capable of banging in 20 plus goals a season. Of course, they do not grow on trees, these types of guys. He is at a stage in his career where he's looking to maximise his earning potential, which is completely understandable. My concern is for Hearts that there is a lack of stability at the club.”