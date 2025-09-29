Edinburgh club top of the league after a huge 12-month overhaul

The contrast fully hits home when league tables are directly in front of you. Twelve months ago, on 29 September, 2024, Hearts sat bottom of the Scottish Premiership with no wins, only two points and a goal difference of minus eight after seven matches. They had just drawn 1-1 with Ross County at Tynecastle Park thanks to a 96th-minute Lawrence Shankland equaliser. The Gorgie landscape and ambience is now drastically different.

Today, Hearts are unbeaten and top of the league ahead of champions Celtic. Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Falkirk was their fifth win from six matches so far, amassing 16 points with a positive goal difference of nine. Tony Bloom, Derek McInnes and 11 new signings revamped the squad and transformed mindsets. After early relegation fears last year, some fans are now daring to dream of a sustained title challenge. Whisper that very quietly around Riccarton, though.

Underpinning this revival is the currency all successive football teams deal in: Goals. McInnes arrived from Kilmarnock in May declaring his team would attack opponents with wingers, pace, a touch of flair and no little physicality. He was true to his word. Hearts have scored 15 times in the league to date, which rises to 32 when Premier Sports Cup strikes are included. They are the Premiership’s top scorers ahead of second-placed Celtic, with Rangers sitting eighth in the table and Aberdeen bottom. Rewind to this time last year and Aberdeen sat joint-top with Celtic, while Rangers were third.

Eleven different Hearts players contributed to those 32 goals to underline threats from all over the pitch in McInnes’ team. Full-backs Stephen Kingsley and Harry Milne have one each, centre-back Craig Halkett has three, his partner Stuart Findlay boasts four, with the versatile midfielder/defender Oisin McEntee also on one alongside Michael Steinwender. Striker James Wilson has two goals, Elton Kabangu one, Alexandros Kyziridis four, Claudio Braga six and Shankland seven. Graeme Shinnie’s own goal for Aberdeen at Tynecastle accounts for the other strike.

It is clear that the route to goal which seemed so murky 12 months ago is now much clearer. Hearts seem to play with a greater attacking emphasis and energy whilst not neglecting defensive duties. Conceding seven times in four games during August - against Dundee United, St Mirren, Motherwell and Livingston - prompted some concern which has since been alleviated.

In that respect, the arrival of goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow as a free agent looks a shrewd piece of business by the Tynecastle hierarchy. He enjoyed a shutout on his home debut against Falkirk after keeping Rangers out on his first appearance two weeks previously. The German is the latest component of a team building momentum, but which faces a tricky October.

Hearts host Hibs in the Edinburgh derby this Saturday, followed by McInnes’ first return to former club Kilmarnock after international fortnight. Then it’s Celtic at Tynecastle before the month ends with a midweek trip to St Mirren. None of the above fixtures will be straightforward, even allowing for the slight swagger Hearts are starting to play with. Any club top of the league quickly becomes a target for opponents seeking a scalp.

Provided they continue scoring goals with the freedom of the early weeks of the season, Hearts can be confident of staying in touch at the top of the Premiership. The next few weeks are likely to reveal a lot about their staying power.

