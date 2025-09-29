Socceroos squad due to be named for USA and Canada matches

Football Australia officials have contacted Hearts requesting Cammy Devlin’s medical details for a possible call-up ahead of next summer’s World Cup. The Socceroos have already qualified for the 2026 finals and Devlin is a serious contender for a place in the squad for next month’s friendlies against USA and Canada.

The 27-year-old is an automatic starter under new Hearts head coach Derek McInnes having been a key component of the Edinburgh club’s rise to the top of the Scottish Premiership. He is eager to transfer club form to international level and seize a place at the World Cup.

Australia coach Tony Popovic is due to name his latest squad in the coming days ahead of friendly matches against Canada in Montreal and USA in Colorado. Popovic is assessing players over the next three international windows in order to finalise who will go to the World Cup. Devlin was selected for Qatar in 2022 but didn’t play.

He is eager for another opportunity at the highest level and wants to go one better with his country next summer. He is expected to get an opportunity with Australia in either October or November’s international window as Popovic gets a close look at central midfield options. Speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News, Devlin confirmed that Football Australia are monitoring his performances and physical condition.

“I’ve had little bits from them. I’ve had the medical department checking in,” he said. “Everyone knows I speak with such emotion and playing for your country is the biggest thing. Growing up as a little boy, it doesn’t matter where you are from in the world, if you get one chance to play for your country it’s amazing. I’m lucky I’ve had four so far. That’s four caps I never thought I would get as a kid, and I want to add to that.

“I’m desperate. I think you can see in my performances that I’m desperate to be the best player I can possibly be, and hopefully that puts me in the frame for the Socceroos. I’m really striving towards it and knocking on the door as hard as I can. It’s one of those things where I can only control what I can control through my performances at Hearts. So I’ve just been working as hard as I can every day in the gym and in training, and I feel it’s working for me on the pitch.”

Among those competing with Devlin for Australia midfield places are St Pauli’s Jackson Irvine and Connor Metcalfe, plus Aiden O’Neill of New York City and St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus. A call-up at this stage would assume added importance in a World Cup year. “Absolutely. There are three camps left - one in October, one in November and one in March, leading up to the World Cup in June next year. I think about it every single day,” admitted Devlin.

“I was fortunate enough to be picked for the squad for the last World Cup. The only way you get into these positions like pulling on that national jersey, going to the World Cup, playing for Hearts every week, is by working your guts off. I try as hard as I can to do all the right things to work as hard as I can. Fingers crossed, that puts me in the frame. I’ve just got to keep my head down at Hearts, hopefully we keep winning and that gets me back in the squad.”

Devlin’s average rating across Hearts’ six league games this season sits at an impressive 7.93, while his passing accuracy is 89.2 per cent. Popovic put him on standby for Australia’s friendly double header against New Zealand earlier this month. McInnes told the Edinburgh News that the player is performing at a consistently high level and he hopes international recognition follows.

“I hope so for him. I think it’s something that’s important to him,” said McInnes. “He was in the standby squad for Australia’s games this month and I know he is itching to get involved in that. If people are keeping tabs on him then I’m sure they can see he is playing at a high performance level. He needs to give a bit more and keep doing what he’s doing over a period of time, then we will benefit from that. Cammy’s level has been good since the start of the season, hopefully there is a bit more in him as well.

“This has been a good start to the season for us and he has been a big part of that. When we have had big results, it’s been down to a big team performance rather than just individuals. That said, every team needs players performing consistently and I think Cammy has done that. He is a player I always liked when I came up against him with other teams. He is as good as I thought he was.”