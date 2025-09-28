Lawrence Shankland apologises after "pure rage" during Hearts 3-0 Falkirk

Scotland striker claimed the SPFL scoring record

Another record gobbled up by a serial goalscorer. There was a degree of nonchalance about Lawrence Shankland following Hearts’ 3-0 Premiership win over Falkirk on Saturday, in which he broke the Scottish Professional Football League scoring record. When you already own so many accolades for rippling nets, perhaps it almost becomes routine when a new one arrives.

Shankland made history scoring more than 20 goals in his first season in maroon, and then breaking the 30 barrier in his second campaign. On both occasions, he was the first player since the legendary John Robertson to do so. He won Player of the Year from his club, PFA Scotland and the Scottish Football Writers’ Association with 31 club goals in that 2023/24 campaign. Saturday’s strike was another landmark.

Shankland explained an interesting backstory to Hearts’ second goal, which he lashed home from more than 20 yards after dispossessing the Falkirk midfielder Henry Cartwright. He screamed at team-mate Harry Milne minutes earlier as fury built up inside him during an emotional few moments.

“The goal was pure anger, to be honest, I was so frustrated,” he said. “I had a bad couple of minutes before that and then Harry missed me with a pass, so I was giving him an earful. Then I just turned around just got after the ball and anger kicked it into the net. I had to apologise to Harry after it, but I'm sure everybody was happy when I hit the net. I just shifted it out of my feet and I just thought, 'I'm hitting this'. As I said, it was pure rage. If I was out there now, I don't know if I would have hit it but I'm glad I did, so fair play to Harry. We kissed and made up shortly after, so that's football.”

Alexandros Kyziridis’ 25-yard screamer was a Goal of the Season contender to break the deadlock on 22 minutes. Shankland scored four minutes before the interval, with Craig Halkett’s 48th-minute header completing the scoring. Shankland’s goal took him to 163 in the SPFL era, one ahead of Rory McAllister since the organisation formed in 2013.

“Aye, so I was made aware of. It's always nice to get a bit of recognition, obviously that's more long-term as well, so that's nice. It's a good record to have,” said the Scotland internationalist. He was aware he was on 162 after scoring both goals in Hearts’ 2-0 win over Rangers two weeks previously. “A few people sent me it the other day when it came out. It's not something I'm overwhelmed about, but it's always nice.”

Seeing Hearts sitting two points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership might give him more enjoyment ahead of next week’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs. “It helps, aye,” he said. “It's a nice feeling, it backs up after a good start to the season and we probably deserve to be there for what we've done so far. It's only a good start, we're so early in the season and we just need to keep building momentum, keep building on performances and, if we keep playing like that, we should win more games than we lose.

“It's always nice to be there. As I said, you can't get too caught up in it. It's another massive game next week obviously, everything around it adds to it a wee bit. We need to just focus on it being another game of football, but we need to go and try and perform and go and win. If we do that, we'll be in a good place.”

Two of Hearts’ 11 new signings, Kyziridis and Claudio Braga, are already icons in supporters’ eyes. There is a feeling around Tynecastle that they can do no wrong, one which their performances are backing up. Others like Oisin McEntee and Stuart Findlay have been similarly convincing in more defensive roles. For Tomas Magnusson, Sabah Kerjota and Elton Kabangu, substitute roles are all they get right now. Pierre Landry Kabore didn’t even get a strip on Saturday.

“It was obviously going to take them a bit of time to adapt, but to be honest most of them have adapted pretty quickly,” said Shankland. “Especially Kizzy and Braga, who have started the last couple of games. They have been coming into their own and getting used to playing at Tynecastle as well. So it's been good, the level of performance has been really good as well, so all in all we need to be happy with it.”

Shankland and Braga are beginning to gel as an attacking partnership, while Kyziridis’ trickery and dribbling style complements both. The off-the-cuff flicks, backheels and occasional rabona excite fans despite obvious frustration when they don’t come off.

“It was great, I mean it didn't come off some of the times, but it's enjoyable when you're just up there and playing your part in it as well,” said Shankland. “It can be unpredictable, but sometimes that's a good thing, sometimes it's not because you've no idea what they're going to do. I think Claudio tried a rabona at some point as well in the second half and never quite came off and a few of the boys were giving him an earful. But that's part of the game, they've got that flair about them and you wouldn't take that away from them. They need to go and express themselves and that's when they're at their best.”

Supporters are captivated whenever these impromptu moments work out as planned. “Obviously, when we back it up on the pitch and get results, it is a good place to play your football,” admitted Shankland. “We're going to need the support along the way to stay positive with us and stay with us even through the difficult times. There'll be bumps in the road, but with their backing, we can be really strong and we know that. It's up to us to get there and keep them onside. Performances and winning games always helps.

“I don't think we'll be taking on a pressure that we need to stay at the top. It's obviously just a position we're in now, but there's a pressure there to go and win football matches. If we keep doing that, then we'll be in a good position. As I said, we'll not be getting too caught up in a league table, but if we go week-to-week and we keep performing and getting results, then we'll naturally be there. The most important thing is just winning games every start of it.”

Shankland joined Hearts’ pre-season training programme later than team-mates in July following protracted new contract negotiations. He is now gaining momentum, illustrated by a scoring ratio of seven goals in 10 competitive games this season. “Aye, I've been feeling good of late. It does take a wee bit of time obviously when you're playing a wee bit of catch-up, but I came back in good shape,” he explained.

“I wasn't really a million miles away, but I think the rewards of the full team are coming now. We've worked great through the week. Even the boys that are only getting involvement off the bench or someone even making the squad, their attitude and application week in, week out has been brilliant. There's that competitiveness about the squad and it's going to be really important going forward.”

Help with goalscoring responsibilities is also welcomed. Kyziridis, Findlay, Braga and others have stepped up to take some of the weight off Shankland’s shoulders. “That definitely helps you. You want to have goals for the team,” said the striker. “Of course I like to score goals, but if other people are chipping in then it makes everybody's life easier. We're going to win more games if that's the case. It's pleasing. It's good to see everybody chipping in. It even helps if the corners were a threat. It's a good thing you have and a good attribute to have as a team.”

Whether seven goals in 10 games is enough to earn Shankland a Scotland recall when Steve Clarke names his latest squad this week remains to be seen. “I don't think about it too much if I'm being honest. I've always been the same,” said the player. “I just look to perform at club level. When the time comes around for a squad to get picked, if you're in the mix, you're in the mix. Take it from there.”