Graeme Jones decides his future after talks with Hearts

A role at Riccarton is open for the Scottish FA’s performance director

The Scottish Football Association’s performance director has resigned following talks over a move to Hearts, the Edinburgh News can reveal. Graeme Jones worked in various roles at Hampden Park for the last nine years but has now quit in order to clear the way for a switch to Riccarton.

Jones is wanted for an overseeing job at Hearts after the departure of sporting director Joe Savage. Discussions have already taken place about his remit, which would be slightly different to Savage’s. Edinburgh-based Jones is keen to explore the opportunity after deciding to tender his resignation at the SFA.

The length of his notice period has not been made clear but his arrival at Hearts, if confirmed, would not be immediate. Jones is an established figure within the SFA, boasting a background in sports science, medicine, performance data and analysis. He also has a strong reputation for cultivating relationships with players and coaches.

The Tynecastle hierarchy admire his wide-ranging skillset and feel he could be an asset to their senior staff. Jones was promoted to the role of SFA performance director in December last year. He previously worked for the governing body as head of high performance and head of football science and medicine. He has also held positions as a UEFA fitness coach and as head of sports science at Raith Rovers.