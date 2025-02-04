He’s formerly of Hearts but is now shining and wowing some of the Premier League’s biggest names.

Graham Potter and Jarrod Bowen have both been left praising a former Hearts star who made his first Premier League start for West Ham United on Monday night.

The Jambos academy has produced some fine players over the years and Andy Irving is another who is growing to become one of its best. He featured 61 times and had loans to Berwick Rangers and Falkirk before moving abroad to Turkgucu Munchen. It was at Austria Klagenfurt where Irving’s potential really came to the boil and the ex-Hearts man was snapped up by West Ham.

He’s been in and around the Hammers side this season and on Monday, made his first start in a 2-1 loss against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. His build-up to the major West Ham moment has been praised by boss Graham Potter who had to react to an injury issue in his ranks.

Potter said: “His spirit and his application and I think his training performances have merited that start. Obviously, we lost Edson Álvarez quite late [to injury] so we had to adjust. I think the decision was clear for Andy because he's trained really well and I think it's important for the group to know that. I'm pleased with him.”

Talisman Bowen meanwhile has loved working with Irving. He said: "Andy's worked incredibly hard and been incredibly patient. I get on really well with Andy. I've had a lot of chats with him and always told him that I know his time will come because I've seen it in training. He looked comfortable. He looked at home with it, and I know that will be many more for Andy and the young guys as well.

"This Club has taken pride in the years of players coming through and being real good names here for West Ham. The manager's not afraid of [putting them in] and if you're good enough, you're old enough. I think that gives a lot of confidence to everyone. And, you know, there's a real good spirit about the group and a real energy.

“I've been watching it for the last few weeks and the lads look different. The lads have got real good energy about them. The manager's driving that every single day. I think it's a really exciting time. Obviously, you've got Prowsey (James Ward-Prowse) coming back now as well [from a loan spell at Nottingham Forest], which is a real buzz for the lads.

"And you've got Evan [Ferguson] from Brighton as well, and it will be good to meet him. There are obviously players coming back from injuries too, so, there's really good players coming into the group. On to Brentford.”

The midfielder was right into the thick of battle in tackles with the likes of Chelsea star Cole Palmer.