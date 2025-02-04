Hearts made a transfer deadline day move - and the man involved played a key role in getting a deal done.

Partick Thistle have lifted the lid on how Hearts’ transfer deadline day recruit made his Tynecastle ambition clear.

Neil Critchley’s side finished the winter window with the signing of left-back Harry Milne from the Jags. The defender has impressed for Cove Rangers and the Firhill side, now coming in to provide competition for James Penrice on the left after Andres Salazar returned to Colombia.

As part of the deal, Ethan Drysdale has moved to the Scottish Championship side on loan until the end of the season. In their announcement of the deal, Partick Thistle disclosed details of how keen Milne was to have a crack at the top flight in Gorgie. It reads: “Partick Thistle would advise that after two and a half years of excellent service Harry Milne has been transferred to Heart of Midlothian for an undisclosed fee.

“Harry’s marauding runs down the left wing from defence made him a huge favourite with The Thistle fans and he was missed as The Jags pushed for Premiership football from March 2023 until the end of that season with an injury. The now 28-year-old bounced back in season 2023/ 24 when he scored in the opening two fixtures before going on to play in a total of 46 games and find the net another three times.

“This season Harry has taken his total of Partick Thistle appearances to over 100 and his goal tally to 14 with his last strike coming in the recent game against Ayr United. Having joined on a two-year contract almost three years ago, and having that extended last summer, Partick Thistle were keen for Harry to stay longer and had offered him a contract to do so.

“With interest from several Premiership sides the likelihood of that contract being accepted was reducing and after being contacted by Hearts on Sunday, and agreeing an appropriate fee with add-ons, the club agreed that the parties could speak. Harry advised that he was keen to take the opportunity of moving on now and he leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club and the thanks of The Thistle faithful for his action-packed displays during his time at the club.

“As part of the agreement reached with Hearts their talented youngster Ethan Drysdale will be joining Partick Thistle on loan for the remainder of the season and we would like to welcome the young defender on-board.”

Manager Kris Doolan said: “On a personal basis I wish Harry all the best as he has been a great professional here every day. He has been great to work with and is a big acquisition for Hearts. He will benefit their squad, and he deserves to do well there as he puts so much into training and games.

“His commitment has seen his career move in the right direction and we could not stand in his way. The club had to negotiate an offer, and everything has been done amicably. Ethan is coming here highly recommended.

“I spoke to a couple of people in the game, and they only had good things to say about him. He is coming this way as a young, hungry footballer and whilst losing Harry is sore, Ethan has the chance to kick-start his career here.”