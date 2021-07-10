'Hand us league title', 'Smith outstanding' - Hearts fans react to Premier Sports Cup win

Hearts fans were relatively happy with the performance in the win over Peterhead. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

It was the first time fans were able to watch the team in competitive action for more than 70 days.

While not blown away with the performance, supporters were happy with what they witnessed with Alex Cochrane getting a debut, while Josh Ginnelly and Jordan Roberts pulled on a Hearts top for the first time since January.

Gary Mackay-Steven impressed and was on the scoresheet with Liam Boyce, of course, netting the other.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@oldhamjambo1956: “That’ll do for starters, get the first game nerves out of the way, next up is at home on Tuesday and a bigger home crowd and the nerves that comes with that. Win that and we should be up and running.”

@ThisMyStoryPod: “As easy a 2-0 as you’ll see.”

@seanbaillie91: “Not against the highest calibre of opposition but really liked the look of GMS/Ginnelly each side of Boyce.”

@Amoruso1998: “Slow start but good flexibility being shown in terms of players positions and our build up play. It has not been known for us to have too many comfortable away days in this competition so all in all a good day.”

@JamieBlack_21: “Positive start clean sheet still early days not a long pre season. Mon the hertz”

@DMcIver22: “A very dominant, professional performance where we never looked like conceding. Exactly what we expect from these kind of games. More than happy with that.”

@TheOldCastleRo1: “Comfortable win, looked better second half. Thought Pollock looked quite decent too.”

@blairsalvona: “Hand us the league title now.”

@heartsstats: “Bit of a sloppy first 10 minutes in the second half but got away with it and comfortable after that. Another good goal and young Pollock didn't look out of place when he came on, impressed with him.”