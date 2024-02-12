Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge win over Aberdeen for Eva Olid's Hearts allowed them to close the gap on their Edinburgh rivals Hibs to just two points as the race for fourth place hots up in the SWPL.

First half goals from Lizzie Waldie and Jenna Penman puts the Jambos well in the driving seat before the impressive Dannielle Findlay bagged a second half double to secure a commanding 4-1 for Hearts at the Oriam.

However, that win has ramped up the pressure on Grant Scott's Hibs outfit who were unable to build on last week's unexpected cup win over Glasgow City. The Meadowbank outfit were downed 3-1 by title chasing Celtic as the visited Celts racked up back to back league wins for the first time under new boss Elena Sadiku thanks to a Natasha Flint double and a Caitlin Hayes strike.

"I think we've gradually been finding our way, fighting together and working hard" said the Hibs head coach in the aftermath of the game but he admitted the third Hoops goal just before the half time whistle was "a bit of a killer" and that "reactions to things could have been a little bit better" but that the team must move on as they face a mammoth clash with fifth place Partick Thistle next weekend.

Brian Graham's Partick Thistle were also able to close the gap after became the first side to stop Rangers from scoring this season as they pulled off a well earned 0-0 draw. The Petershill outfit moved to within one point of Hibs but were left incensed when a first half goal by Emma Lawton was chalked off, much to the bemusement of the onlooking crowd.

"I still feel, after seeing it again, that we score a perfectly good goal in the first half. I'm still really surprised why they've said there's a foul there - I think we have just put so much pressure on them it has came across and Emma put it in the bottom corner. So in that aspect, I'm disappointed we didn't get all three points" said the Thistle head coach.

Spartans continued their recent improving form under new boss Jack Beesley as they enjoyed thumping 6-0 win over Dundee United at Foundation Park, which lifts them three points clear of the drop zone thanks to strikes from Ronaigh Jordan, Alana Marshall, Robyn McCafferty, Mya Bates and a Hannah Jordan double.