James Penrice’s £2m transfer to AEK Athens opens a gap

Events may be aligning for Harry Milne to become Hearts’ first-choice left-back this season. James Penrice’s £2m transfer to AEK Athens is done, leaving Milne and Stephen Kingsley competing for the position. Kingsley has had injury issues lately but remains an experienced campaigner. For Milne, the biggest opportunity of his football career is now.

Signed from Partick Thistle in January, the 28-year-old is a full-back long admired by the new Hearts head coach Derek McInnes. Milne was a transfer target for McInnes at Kilmarnock before the player moved to Tynecastle Park. He has now been joined by a manager he knows regards him highly. He is not daunted in the slightest at trying to follow the popular Penrice. In fact, it was Milne’s aim to usurp last season’s Hearts Player of the Year.

“It's an unbelievable move for James, but it's one I think he's deserved,” says Milne in an exclusive Edinburgh News interview. “Last year was a pretty underwhelming season for the club but he was still one of the standouts, getting a mention in the Team of the Season. It's obviously a massive move for him. In terms of my perspective, yes it's changed in that there's one less person for competition - but it doesn't really change my mindset.

“When I first came in, I was going to be back up and try to push him as much as I could, but it was never really in my mind that I wanted to be the back up here. I wanted to push James and then try and get ahead of him. That's always been my perspective - trying to just be the best that I can be. Now that the position has opened up, there's still competition for it. There are still players here, as well as me, that all think that they deserve to be in that position. It's up to me to stamp my print on the position.”

Milne’s career prior to 2025 had been spent in Scotland’s lower divisions. This is his first venture into the Premiership and he is anything but intimidated stepping into Penrice’s void ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup opener against Dunfermline. “No, I don't think so. Every level I've played, I've managed to step up and I've adapted to that level well,” he says. “I played a couple of games towards the end of last season [as Hearts won four games in a row] and I did well.

“I had a positive impact on the team and nothing really changed. There was no detrimental effect with me being in the team rather than James. That was positive. I look at my own game and my own qualities. I think I've got slightly different qualities to James. Hopefully, that fits in well with what the manager wants to implement here.”

Scottish Premiership transfer is huge chance for Hearts defender

He is fully aware of the chance to elevate his career to a new level if he can gain McInnes’ trust ahead of Kingsley. Defensively sound and not frightened to attack, Milne has enough quality to suggest he can handle life at Tynecastle. “Obviously, it would be big for me but I don't like to think about what it means for me,” he points out. “I like to think more about how it would affect the team.

“I think I've got qualities that can really help to create better results for the team and help in a positive way. I want to play all the time. I think everyone in the squad wants to play all the time. I'm willing to work hard and do all the right things and prepare myself as well as I can so that, when it comes to picking the team, the gaffer thinks of me first.”

The gaffer thought about him a fair bit at Rugby Park. McInnes’ assistant, Alan Archibald, coached Milne at Thistle and tried to lure him to Kilmarnock before Hearts stepped in. “We were aware of it at the time. We never actually dealt with the manager ourselves,” recalls Milne. “We more dealt with Archie, who I had previously as a coach at Partick Thistle. We had that kind of informal discussion. It wouldn't have been something that Kilmarnock were able to do in the January window. It would have been something for the summer.”

There is a feeling that this was meant to be, then. Milne was joined at Hearts a few weeks ago by McInnes and Archibald and is eager to seize the left-back slot. Saturday is the first competitive outing of the new season and a chance to build momentum ahead of next month’s Premiership kick-off. “Yes, absolutely. There are a lot of positive things,” notes Milne.

“There's a fresh look to a lot of the team. A lot of new signings have come in. Obviously, the manager and the management staff as well. It's a fresh start, if you like. We've put last season's woes behind us and will try to start with a positive result. It's nice to play at home and Dunfermline are a big club. I think they are bringing 1,400 fans. It creates a good atmosphere and everyone's buzzing for the first day of the season again.

“It feels like it's come around pretty quick, to be honest. It always feels like that when you're in the League Cup group phase at this time. It meant that pre-season has been a bit rammed. You try to fit in four or five weeks of work into two or three. I think that's benefited us, actually. It's not actually the worst thing, being in this competition. You'd rather be playing in Europe at this time of the year. It does mean that your pre-season's a little bit shorter. You actually get to get into the proper games a little bit quicker, which is always nice.”

The absence of European ties will hit hard in Gorgie this summer after three successive years of continental competition. If there is to be a return to that arena 12 months from now, the hard work starts now. “Absolutely. Momentum is huge,” says Milne. “We have had a couple of friendly games already. I feel like we've been trying to implement a lot of new ideas from the manager and the staff. Different ways that we're pressing and things like the way we set up.

“I think, as each of the friendly games went on, we developed that more and more. The results got progressively better. We had a good result against East Kilbride during the week. Dunfermline will set up on Saturday and they're going to try to come and be hard to beat. That's pretty obvious, being a team in a lower division, coming to a stadium like Tynecastle. I expect we'll have quite a lot of the ball at times.

“They are in the same boat as well with a fairly new manager. Neil Lennon's got the job permanently now, whereas it looked like he was just going to be in until summer. He'll be eager to come in and put his own stamp on things and give that Dunfermline side a bit of fresh perspective going into the season. It's the first game of the season. Everyone wants to start well and everyone wants to start fast. I think it'll be 100 miles an hour and it's just up to us to take control of it.”