Former Aberdeen defender has stepped up a level in the SPFL at Tynecastle

It would be a severe understatement to claim Harry Milne simply enjoyed his first Hearts outing at Tynecastle Park. A few gallops forward against St Johnstone, an assist for the opening goal and an all-round accomplished display underlined his ability. The left-back made only his second appearance since a January transfer from Partick Thistle and clearly revelled in the opportunity.

His only previous runout in maroon was a 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park on 29 March. Milne understood before stepped up from Championship to Premiership that game time would be limited at Hearts. James Penrice is the established left-back and the club’s Player of the Year. Understudies need to bide their time. For 28-year-old Milne, it was a major change going from an automatic starter at Thistle to a fringe member of the squad in Gorgie.

So far, there are positives and negatives to Riccarton life. “A bit of both,” admitted Milne. “The day-to-day, everything about the club, the facilities, the boys, the squad, the standard, from that aspect it's always been really good. But it has been really frustrating not being able to play as many games as I'd like. There are both sides of the coin and I'm happy to be here, of course, because it's a wonderful club and everything about it and the size of it. I'm happy to be here but I would like some more time on the pitch.”

Interim Hearts head coach Liam Fox drafted Milne into the side in midweek with Penrice one yellow card away from a suspension which would impact the start of next season. Milne played his part in a 2-1 win, setting up the first goal. “I always appreciate honesty. I'm the same,” said Milne. “If I've got a problem or anything like that, you know, I prefer to speak to someone and you clear the air and that's done.

“Since Foxy's been in, he's been brilliant in the way that he communicates with me and lets me know where I stand and things like that. So I knew I was going to be coming in this week. I knew last week that I was going to be coming in. To have that faith in you is nice and hopefully I've rewarded his faith a wee bit.

“It was good before the summer to get another game, especially here at Tynecastle. I want to show the fans what I'm capable of. I thought we played really well, especially in the first half. There were a lot of combinations, you know, one-and-two-touch stuff that was really pleasing. I thought we took the game away from them early on and then, in the second half, obviously it was going to be like that.

St Johnstone and the Scottish Premiership relegation battle

“St Johnstone are fighting for their lives but it was pleasing to get the victory with the way we went about it. We had both sides of the game that we did well. They bring the big man [Uche Ikpeazu] on, he's a handful. I think, especially in the second half, we stood up to the challenge of the balls in the box towards him. Collectively as a team and a unit, we defended well.

“It was only a screamer [from Graham Carey] that got them back into the game. Apart from that, I don't really remember Fuller [goalkeeper Ryan Fulton] having much to do. He had a save in the first half, but that was our own fault. I don't really remember him having too many saves apart from that.”

Milne looked please after his rampage down the left flank ended with a cross which Barry Douglas inadvertently turned into his own net. The freedom to go and express yourself is something many players enjoy. “Yeah, absolutely, but that comes from the sidelines as well with giving me the licence to go and do that,” explained Milne.

“The manager likes when I'm able to come into the pitch. It was Yan [in front] against St Johnstone, but it could be someone else. They'll come wide and drop deeper and that allows me to get further forward. There's both sides of it. I think in the second half, like I said, they were pressing a lot and we had to defend our box well and keep our shape. Obviously, the exciting part is where we attack and hopefully I can create things going forward.”

Of course, he will claim the assist. “Aye! I wasn't sure because I don't think I officially get an assist. But I've been told that the club will give me it and I think someone said you get it on fantasy football. Not that anyone will have me in their team! But yeah, it was a good moment.”

Pre-season is already at the back of his mind with incoming head coach Derek McInnes to impress. The opportunity to bed himself in at Hearts since January is beneficial, but a new manager means a fresh start. Milne fully intends to make a greater impact next year.

“Yeah, absolutely. That's what I was talking about. I'm happy to get the game, especially here at Tynecastle before summer. So there's not as much of that unknown aspect, especially with me and the connection with the fans. It's nice for them to be able to see what I'm capable of and what my game's like and what I could bring to the team if selected. So yeah, there has been a bit of a bed-in period.

“It's been good that I've been able to come in at the end of January rather than coming in the summer, because I'm more familiar with everyone around the club. Not just my team-mates but the staff and being able to move through to Edinburgh and things like this and get settled in. So I feel settled now and I just want to kick on next season.

“I think it's good that you've got a guy like Foxy who is able to come in and take the helm and produce the results that he has since he's come in. He's got a good connection with the boys until the end of the season. That means the new manager can come in and have that summer to build on that connection and implement his ideas. I think that's important to hit the ground running to start next season, of course.”

