Hearts have held talks with Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis ahead of next season as they look strengthen the wide areas of their team. Kyziridis is out of contract this summer at Slovakian side Zemplín Michalovce and Tynecastle officials made an approach hoping to bring him to Scotland.

The 24-year-old is comfortable on the left flank but can also operate on the right or through the middle. Hearts also held detailed talks with the Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov earlier this year with a view to a pre-contract deal. With Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes due to move to Gorgie next week, any unsigned deals are likely to be on hold until he assesses the first-team squad.

Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink already has a pre-contract deal in place to move to Tynecastle for season 2025/26. McInnes will assess and alter the squad as he sees fit over the coming weeks. Hearts confirmed that winger Barrie McKay and midfielder Jorge Grant will leave at the end of the season when their contracts expire. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon and captain Lawrence Shankland have been offered new deals.

Kyziridis was developed in PAOK Salonika’s youth system but moved on to make his senior debut with Iraklis in 2019. He signed for Volos and then headed to Slovakia to join ViOn Zlaté Moravce. After that came two years with Hungarian club Debrecen, during which he was loaned to Mura in Slovenia, before he joined Zemplin last August. Kyziridis has scored 12 goals in 24 games and claimed seven assists on top so far this season.

A number of signings are expected over the summer at Tynecastle and McInnes will have a say in all of them. Hearts’ sports recruitment analysis firm, Jamestown Analytics, have been assessing a number of potential transfer targets since the January window closed. Some players will also be moved on as part of an overhaul to ensure the Edinburgh club are able to challenge in the top half of next season’s Scottish Premiership.

Transfer news to come and Elton Kabangu’s loan deal from USG

The Belgian striker, Elton Kabangu, has an option to convert his loan from Union Saint-Gilloise into a permanent transfer. Hearts can invoke that for a pre-agreed fee, and they will also look to improve other areas of the side. Having agreed terms with Kilmarnock to bring McInnes to Edinburgh, interim head coach Liam Fox will remain in charge of the Hearts first team until the end of the season.

Kilmarnock host Hearts on Sunday at Rugby Park in the final fixture of the campaign. McInnes and his coaching team will not be in the dugout and nor will his coaching staff after an agreement with the Kilmarnock hierarchy. The manager is expected to finalise the switch to Tynecastle next week at some point to usher in another new era in Gorgie.

The 53-year-old’s Kilmarnock contract runs until 2027 but it includes a minimum-fee release clause. Hearts triggered it after sacking former head coach Neil Critchley late last month.

