Clubs have agreed terms for McInnes to swap Rugby Park for Tynecastle

Beni Baningime openly admits he sought reassurance when he first heard Derek McInnes mentioned as Hearts’ next head coach. The Congolese midfielder wondered about playing style having developed a real dislike for facing McInnes’ Kilmarnock side. His concern was allayed by team-mates who have played for and against McInnes’ teams over the years.

Baningime consulted the Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland, who played under McInnes at Aberdeen, and winger Barrie McKay, who encountered many of the 53-year-old’s sides during his career. Hearts and Kilmarnock have agreed terms for McInnes to officially swap Rugby Park for Tynecastle Park, which is expected to be next week. Baningime is now anticipating a new era with much enthusiasm.

“If he's the new manager, for me it was just about finding out what sort of style of play he has,” explained the midfielder. “They told me he's a really good manager. Obviously, Kilmarnock's style of play is a little bit different from ours. From what I've seen, it's long balls and that sort of stuff. I was wondering about that so I asked them: 'How will the style of play fit in here?' I was told before that when he was at Aberdeen he was really good, getting second and third places a lot. I didn't know that, so asking the boys and them clearing it up put my mind at ease.

“In my four years here, I didn't know anything different. I did get a bit of a fright because I'm not really that sort of player. I'm more about getting the ball to feet, on the ground. I'm not saying I'm not up for the fight but I wouldn't really want to have the ball played over my head. I'm reassured now.”

Kilmarnock’s approach is largely tailored to Rugby Park’s synthetic playing surface and Baningime admitted he detests facing the Ayrshire club. “Definitely. I hate playing Kilmarnock. I hate it. They're so hard to play against,” he remarked. “If that's what we're going to be in terms of being hard to beat, honestly I love that because you need that in your team. If your manager is driving that then that's going to be absolutely brilliant for us.”

He is now eager to see what McInnes’ Hearts team will look like next season. “I'd say intrigued is the right word. I just want to see what's going to happen. I remember talking after the [Scottish] cup semi-final, the first thing that happens when a manager loses his job is that I look within. I think, 'Could I have done better?' Obviously I texted the gaffer [Neil Critchley] and wished him all the best.

“I wouldn't say it’s excitement, because I've been a part of the team. If I hadn't been playing, there would be excitement because I hadn't been a part of it. I'm just looking forward to seeing what the new manager brings to us. From what I've heard, he's a really good manager and everyone's been speaking very highly of him. Shanks is probably our best player. If he's saying that, then I am excited to work with him.”

Speaking of Shankland, Hearts have offered him a contract to extend his stay in Gorgie. Baningime would love him to sign. “Of course. That's up to Shanks and the club. He’s a great player. He's one of the few Hearts players to win Player of the Year in the Premiership. For him to do that, whatever Hearts are going to offer it will have to be according for what he's done. Ultimately for him, he has to make that decision. If it was up to me? Give him anything he wants!”

