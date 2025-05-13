The Edinburgh club are making plans for the summer transfer window

Hearts will release winger Barrie McKay and midfielder Jorge Grant at the end of the season as they continue reshaping their squad. The Edinburgh club are aiming to entice Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes to Tynecastle Park as their new head coach, and players’ futures are being cleared up.

McKay and Grant are out of contract in a matter of weeks and won’t be kept on for next season. Craig Gordon and Lawrence Shankland have been offered new deals and are in the process of discussions on their futures with senior club officials. The moves are part of a restructuring process to overhaul the first-team squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink has already signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hearts from Valerenga this summer. Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov is also poised to sign a pre-contract with an agreement close. There will be several other new signings and a few departures once the Edinburgh club finalise their new management team.

McKay and Grant are the first two to be confirmed as leaving. A statement issued by Hearts today read: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that Jorge Grant and Barrie McKay will leave the club at the end of the season. The duo will move on from Tynecastle Park upon the expiration of their contracts in June.

“Both have played key roles in the first-team in recent years, in particular helping the club to secure European football three-years in a row. Thirty-year-old was a June 2022 arrival in Gorgie and has gone on to make 112 appearances in maroon, scoring 10 goals. Barrie joined the Jambos back in September 2021. His form saw him called up to the Scotland squad a year later, and to date he has pulled on the maroon jersey 114 times, and has scored six goals.

“The club thanks Jorge and Barrie for all of their efforts at Hearts, and at full time after Wednesday night’s Premiership match with St Johnstone, the first-team will form a guard of honour to show their appreciation to their departing team-mates, before the entire squad completes a lap of the pitch to show their appreciation to the supporters in the stands.”

St Johnstone match and Premiership survival at Tynecastle

St Johnstone travel to Edinburgh needing points in their bid for Premiership survival, while Hearts are safe from the threat of relegation after two wins in two games under interim head coach Liam Fox. He is aware that people will be coming and going from Riccarton over the coming weeks but is determined to help end the season on a high.

“I think it's part of what happens at the end of the season at every football club,” explained Fox. “Our focus tomorrow is to go out and win the game. If we put on a good performance, we give ourselves a good chance of taking the points. I think that's hopefully a good way to finish the season for, like you say, what has been some disappointments this year, to try and finish the last home game with three points and a good performance.”