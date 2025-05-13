The next Hearts manager discussions are ongoing

Derek McInnes’ move from Kilmarnock to Hearts is making progress with an agreement reached between the two clubs, however Liam Fox will continue as interim head coach at Tynecastle against St Johnstone on Wednesday. Fox will remain in charge this weekend when Hearts visit Kilmarnock for the final Premiership match of the season.

Fox took temporary charge of Hearts following Neil Critchley’s sacking at the end of last month. So far, he has overseen a 3-1 victory over Ross County and a 3-0 win against Motherwell. He is now set to stay in place for the final two games.

Hearts officials made their official approach to Kilmarnock on Monday and have met the minimum-fee release clause in 53-year-old McInnes’ contract. He is willing to make the move and has already intimated a desire to take charge in Gorgie. An agreement has been reached and work is now taking place to finalise deals for his coaching staff and to determine exactly when he will depart Rugby Park.

Fox was first-team coach under the previous Hearts manager Neil Critchley and continues in charge of the first team at the moment, but he is unsure whether he will remain at Riccarton under the new regime. “I think it's pretty clear and it's out there that there's conversations going on, but my focus is the game tomorrow and my remit is to make sure that the players are prepared for that,” he said this afternoon.

“Again, we're back to the day-by-day approach. Things can happen really, really quickly in football. What I can say is I've really enjoyed the last couple of weeks. The players have been really good. I've enjoyed working with them. We've picked up a couple of good results and we're hoping to go and put on another good performance tomorrow and hopefully try and win another game. So that is my focus and that takes up enough of my time and enough of my thinking rather than thinking about anything else.”

When asked to elaborate on his own situation, Fox gave a candid answer. “I think I said to you guys last week, I'm not naive, I'm not silly. I understand when a new manager comes in, there are various different things that can come with that,” he responded. “What I can say is that I think I can add value to anybody. But what I'll also say is that football's all about opportunities and different bits and pieces and I've really enjoyed the last couple of weeks. I feel like I've tried to do the job how I would do it if it was my job. I've tried to be upfront and honest. Hopefully we've seen a wee bit of a change in the style. We've picked up some good results. You just never know what the future's going to hold in football.”

Once McInnes is announced as the new head coach of Hearts, Fox will wait to learn what role he will be given. “These are all ifs, buts and maybes,” he said. “My job is concentrating on tomorrow, whatever comes off the back of that, we will see. I’m Looking forward to the game. I feel like we've had two good performances. We've had two really good results. I've enjoyed working with the players every day. The last couple of days, they've been really good again. So we're just looking to keep building and putting on good performances and continue with what I see as good, attractive football and hopefully scoring some more goals.

“Off the back of that, we're coming up against a team who are absolutely fighting for their lives and they will absolutely be at it. So in any game of football, you've got to earn the right to win. I speak about that regularly. I've said this to you guys a lot, and a lot of the stuff that over the last couple of weeks has been built on how we approach the game and our mentality and our ability to compete as well. Because you've got to win these duels and win these battles all over the pitch to give you any chance of winning games of football. It's the final home game of the season.

“Given the expectation level at this football club, we've dipped below that. We know that. We understand that. There will obviously be changes moving forward. The great thing about football is we'll hover somewhere and then we'll be back next year. Whether I'm here or not, or whoever who's in charge, it's a new season. I'm sure there'll be some changes. There's been things coming and going, but that's what football is. That's why supporters keep coming back, because there's always another game. You know there is always another game, but mistakes have been made as well.

“I think I can only talk from this year and my involvement in it. We know that we've not been good enough. We accept that. Moving forward, there will be loads and loads of changes. Hopefully there'll be positivity and expectation next year again. That's the demand of this football club. I'm always one of these people that feel you've got to look back, you've got to learn, you've got to improve. I feel I've done that in my career, in my progression through coaching. There's been some difficult times, but it's about learning from these situations and moving forward. Anybody in any part of the club, you look back, you reflect, and then you look to get better. That's what the club will be doing.”

Hearts injuries and Lawrence Shankland’s Tynecastle future

Hearts will again be missing goalkeeper Craig Gordon against St Johnstone as he nurses a shoulder injury. Winger Kenneth Vargas is also out. “Craig’s shoulder is a wee bit worse than we thought,” confirmed Fox. “It's nothing major, he's probably just got a wee bit of a trapped nerve. Kenny is out as well just from his knee injury on Saturday. So nothing long-term or major, but it's just going to keep him out for definitely tomorrow and possibly the weekend.”

Gordon has been offered a new contract to stay at Hearts next season along with captain Lawrence Shankland. After watching the striker score four goals during his two games in charge to date, Fox knows Shankland’s value. “We all know that Lawrence Shankland can score goals. We know how many goals he's scored for the football club. We know that he's come up in big moments. Players like these don't come along very often, somebody that can find the back of the net as regularly as he can.

“That will be for discussions for the new man coming in and the football club moving forward. It's not my remit to comment on that. All I can say is I've thoroughly enjoyed working with Lawrence for a period of time. He's come up with some big goals in the last couple of weeks. He's come up with big goals for previous managers and coaches so he's a really good guy. He's a really good pro and I can only speak highly of him having worked with him.

“Goalscorers - that's a skill. I believe it's something that can absolutely be worked on but part of it is just natural and some of it's God-given and he has that. Like I say, he's been brilliant for me. There was never any doubt in my mind that Lawrence wouldn't score goals. Like any striker, he loves hitting the back of the net so when they don't score, there is frustration. But yeah, Lawrence Shankland scores goals.

“Lawrence had some good performances and he actually set a lot of his team-mates up when he was playing in that wee bit deeper role and he's done that for previous managers as well. So that's a skillset that he can adapt and he's willing to do things for the team. The way that I looked at it when I had this short period is: I wanted to do it how I believed it should be done.

“We spent a lot of time working on the training pitch on how we're going to score, how we're going to get the I expect people to be the organisation of the team and I'm hoping that you've seen elements of that in the short period of time and part of that thinking was getting Lawrence Shankland closer to the goals.”

Hearts captain’s role and SPFL Premiership scoring form

While some have questioned Shankland’s role as captain this season due to his lack of goals. He had found the net five times prior to Fox taking interim charge and is now on nine for the campaign. Fox is adamant that the Scotland internationalist’s credentials as a leader are undeniable. “First and foremost, he's a brilliant guy. I think it's quite easy when somebody who's scored so many goals and is a hero of the supporters has a bit of a tough period, I think it's quite easy to say he's chucked it,” explained Fox.

“At no point in time did I ever detect that from him. There was frustration there from him because, without talking for him, I think he felt like he was letting people down because his level has been so high over the last couple of years and people and players go through periods like that. When you go through periods it's difficult and you maybe start trying different things, you're looking for anything to get those goals coming back.

“There was never a doubt in my mind that he was never not going to score goals again, you don't lose that talent. Like I say, from working with him every day I know how much he loves scoring goals, I know how much he wanted to get back scoring goals for the football club.

“It’s how he is in the changing room, how he is with players. We had a couple of young players training with us this morning - young Keir McMeekin and Alfie Osborne. They were in the group this morning, which was great. How Lawrence was with them when they came in probably speaks volumes for himself, how he is as a guy. But like I say, like Lawrence Shankland is at his best when he's scoring goals and he's close to the goals. There'll be things happening with Lawrence in the future, again that's not for me to talk about. He's been great for me in this period.”