Rising to the fore in a new-look Hearts team, Harry Milne is playing with seemingly unshakeable authority. Rampaging up and down the left flank, whether as full-back or wing-back, he supplies shots and crosses at will. He also delivers vicious set-pieces which contributed to several goals already this season. There was even a cheeky ‘rabona’ nutmeg on Dundee United’s Miller Thomson at Tannadice on Sunday.

“I’m glad they cut the clip off early because I hit the front man with the cross,” laughs Milne. “It was one of those. I was able to read the defender’s body language and what he was going to do. It looked nice but it was probably the only way that I could keep the ball in. To see it come off was nice.”

Hearts supporters are captivated by Milne’s prowess as James Penrice’s successor. Last year’s left-back joined AEK Athens in a £2m transfer deal in July, leaving Milne and Stephen Kingsley to compete for the position. Milne’s displays have been so consistent that the vastly experienced Kingsley finds himself on the substitutes bench for now. That is likely to remain the case for Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie at St Mirren.

A January signing from Partick Thistle, there is no prospect of Milne getting carried away by a strong start to season 2025/26 despite six wins from Hearts’ six competitive outings. Nonetheless, confidence is palpable around Riccarton. League wins over Aberdeen and United followed 16 goals scored across four Premier Sports Cup group matches as the Derek McInnes era gathers momentum.

“I’d say we all feel confident,” admits Milne. “We always have a structure and a basis to build good attacking performances. We are defensively sound but in the final third you can try to make things happen. You can do something out of the ordinary, or unexpected, to make chances. The confidence is high among the boys and why not? We have played two teams who qualified for Europe this year so far. They have been different challenges and it’s been difficult for us. United was different to Aberdeen but to overcome those has been really encouraging.

“The club probably knew that James had a chance of leaving this summer. That’s probably why I was brought in in the first place. It was nice to get the nod and try to make that position my own. I have started the season well. People will say, ‘you played well,’ but I know there are things I could do better. It’s been by no means perfect or anywhere near but it’s been a solid start.

“Towards the end of last season I was resigned to not playing. James was here and I wrote that off, as did the club after an underwhelming season. But you come back with a fresh perspective and everyone worked hard over the summer. We all wanted to impress the manager and I was no different. I looked after myself and made sure I was in the best shape possible to push James.”

In the not-too-distant future, Milne’s contract will come into focus. He signed an 18-month deal when arriving at Hearts from Thistle and is therefore due to become a free agent at the end of this season. The mere thought is likely to send shivers down the spines of Tynecastle regulars. However, the Edinburgh club have a clause in the agreement allowing them to extend it if they wish.

“It’s something you are aware of and you have to discuss with your family about what you want to do,” explains Milne. “If the opportunity arises, I’d love to stay here for a long period of time. It’s a fantastic club. The facilities, fans, expectation and where we could reach - you would love to stay here. If that opportunity comes, for sure I want to stay. The club has an option to extend if that’s what they want to do. I can say the ball’s in their court, but it’s probably in mine because it’s up to me to deliver performances on the pitch. I need to build consistency and show I am a Hearts player going forward.”

Released by Aberdeen as a teenager, Milne went back to playing with his friends junior football before Cove Rangers lured him back to the senior ranks in 2015. He also completed an international business degree at Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University. Seven years later, he joined Thistle and then came the move to Hearts seven months ago. His career is a tale of how perseverance can pay off.

“Absolutely. There are a lot of moments where you aren’t quite sure it will happen,” admits the player. “At Cove, I was having a really good season and tore my ankle ligaments and was out. At Partick, I tore my hamstring and was out for the rest of the season. I got set back a year each time I did that and there are stumbling blocks along the way. Nothing is easy in life but you need to have that perseverance.

“You need to make the most of any opportunity you are given and anyone playing for Hearts is in a privileged position. A lot of people would kill to be in our place and this is a part of my life that I want to make the most of. I want to make all the sacrifices worthwhile so that I can do the best I can and be proud of what I achieved when I look back.

“I was dropped by Aberdeen when we jumped from under-15s to under-17s. I was released because I was too small. Within a year, I grew five inches and was this lanky kid. It probably wasn’t just the height. I was skinny and going up to the 17s was physically demanding. There is this big misconception that I don’t like Aberdeen because of that, but I have no resentment. I had other options when I left there, St Johnstone and Inverness were two, but I’d played for Aberdeen for my whole childhood so I wanted to go and play with my mates.

“I did that for a couple of years, with Albion and Banchory. I won the Scottish Cup during that time and I wouldn’t change it. There is always a chance to achieve something and you do need some luck too. You need people who are willing to take a chance on you. At Cove, I was lucky because the club wanted to progress and they gave me the platform. Ian McCall then took a chance on me at a higher level with Partick, so these are all factors. The stars aligned a bit and that helped me achieve what I want to. It comes down to perseverance, hard work and luck.”