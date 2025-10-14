Scottish Premiership resumes at Kilmarnock this weekend

After a three-game experiment wide on the right of midfield, Hearts left-back Harry Milne has proven himself an even more valuable asset. He started the season strongly in defence but head coach Derek McInnes now has an extra attacking weapon and will continue using the 28-year-old’s versatility to Hearts’ advantage.

Milne recorded a goal and four assists from the left of defence during his first eight appearances in this season’s League Cup and Premiership. His last three outings were as an advanced right midfielder, winning headers and delivering inswinging crosses from that side. He became a useful weapon as Hearts, with Stephen Kingsley at left-back, won all three games against Rangers, Falkirk and Hibs without conceding a goal to remain top of the Premiership.

McInnes is a huge admirer of Milne, a player he tried to sign whilst managing Kilmarnock last season. Hearts secured his signature from Partick Thistle in January and he settled gradually into life at Tynecastle Park before emerging as a first-team regular this term. He signed a contract extension earlier this month to stay with Hearts until summer 2027.

McInnes explained to the Edinburgh News why he chose Milne for a drastic positional change, and why he is convinced there is more to come from the versatile Aberdonian. “I'm delighted for Harry. He's been playing out of position lately and has shown his versatility by adapting,” said the head coach. “He more than earned his contract. He came in probably hoping to provide competition for James Penrice in January. He delivered good performances since he had more opportunities.

“I wasn't here when he first came in, but it might not have been a bad thing for him seeing the levels and what is expected at a Premiership club. Playing second fiddle to James, there's no shame in that because he is a brilliant player. When we lost James [in a £2m transfer to AEK Athens], I wanted to work with him a lot longer but I was confident with what we had in the building. We had Harry and Stephen Kingsley.

“Harry knows he has to keep improving. I think there's going to be a lot of improvement in him. I'm sure he feels he belongs here at the minute but I'm sure there's a bit more in him. The more he can impact games, the better. Kingsley is as good a player as I thought he was and I feel so lucky to have that level of experience, know-how, composure and quality that Kingsley provides.

“We felt we could have done with Kingsley's experience for the game at Ibrox but we had to find a way to play both him and Harry. We came across this way and it has worked so far, you'd have to say. Harry is committed and he deserved his contract extension.”